‘Step up and protect us’: Students demand Santa Rosa City Schools make lasting changes

Sitting in a circle Tuesday surrounded by hundreds of other Sonoma County residents, their voices amplified by a microphone, dozens of Santa Rosa middle and high school students called for lasting change from school district officials.

They were among an estimated crowd of about 800 people who showed up at a community talking circle organized by Santa Rosa City Schools in response to concerns about school safety following recent violent incidents at two district high schools — the most serious of which resulted in the March 1 death of Jayden Pienta, a 16-year-old Montgomery High School junior.

Some pleaded for better safety protocols and more mental health services. Others asked for improved communication, and more adult supervision. Still others urged transparency. All demanded change.

Some spoke through tears or paced. There were dismayed pauses and sighs brought on by frustration or confusion. In all, their messages were clear: the district needs to do more to keep them safe and to help them cope in a world where schools are no longer safe places.

“I just turned 15 years old,” said Olive Blane, a freshman at Montgomery High, who broke down in tears. “And I fear for my life every single day.”

Blane described what it was like to be in a lockdown and how, in the most recent one, they tried to remember when they’d last told their family members, “I love you.”

“Anger makes me fear more,” Blane said.

Ava Parmelee, a senior at Montgomery High, said she loves her school, but the past few days have been miserable.

Parmelee and others called for teacher support, counselors and mental health experts.

“I understand schools are underfunded,” Parmelee said, addressing the district’s board of trustees. “But you know who’s getting the short end of the stick? The students. And we are not the ones who put this system in place, yet we are the ones who are suffering.”

Students also brought up the scenes of chaos, confusion, and in some instances, disregard they felt when asking for information during lockdowns. Many said they were misinformed about the severity of several emergency situations that occurred in the past month.

Many students said that as they hid for hours under desks in locked classrooms, the only information they were getting was from texts from parents, Press Democrat alerts or rumors shared by other students.

Many said their feelings of fear and uncertainty are daily occurrences as they prepare to go to school.

Jimena Suarez, 18, a Santa Rosa High School senior, said her dad is an immigrant.

“It’s so sad. He came here to give me a better life and I live in fear to go to school,” she said.

“We do not deserve to go to school in fear,” Gemma Ahern, a Maria Carillo High School student with bright red hair, told those in the audience.

She was among other students who called for the district to address the root causes of school violence, including mental health issues, campus culture, lack of funding and socioeconomic issues.

Ahern emphasized the impact of Sonoma County’s catastrophic wildfires, followed by the global pandemic, on many students’ mental health. She called for the district to use its leftover COVID-19 funds to provide more counselors, therapists and behavioral experts.

Increased fights across schools among students are “symptoms of a larger problem,” she said, drawing applause from the crowd.

She and other students called on the board to act now.

“Do not respond to our demands with thoughts and prayers,” Ahern said. “Do not sweep this issue under the rug...You say this is your call to action, then take it. The lives of students depend on you. Step up and protect us.”

