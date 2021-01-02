Steph and Ayesha Curry surprise East Bay restaurant owner with check

Bay Area celebrities Steph and Ayesha Curry gave an unforgettable gift to an East Bay restaurant owner last week.

The Currys were guests on "The Tamron Hall Show," where they presented Tee Tran, the owner of Monster Pho in Oakland and Emeryville, with a $25,000 check to help his struggling business.

"He hits the ground every morning with gratitude and finds a way to keep pushing," the NBA star said in the video, which you can watch below. "And I love that spirit. It's something I want to embody as well."

Tran said he's lost 75% of his business during the COVID-19 pandemic and put his home on forbearance. Despite these struggles, he's been providing produce for seniors in need in his community and has given out more than 24,000 meals.

"I'm just juggling, trying to figure out every day," Tran said. "I know it's tough for me, but it's tough for everybody. You just keep on pushing. I don't want people feeling sorry for me. We just don't do that. We just got to work hard and help people."

The restaurant owner also works with the star couple's charitable organization, Eat, Learn, Play, in addition to providing meals through World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides meals to those in need during natural disasters.