Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry will broaden his acting chops as he’s set to star alongside comedian Adam Pally in an upcoming NBC mockumentary comedy, according to Deadline.

“Mr. Throwback” will follow the story of a struggling memorabilia dealer, who reunites with his former sixth grade teammate, played by Curry. It will mark the point guard’s first major acting role.

The mockumentary’s creator, David Caspe, is also known for ABC’s “Happy Endings,” Showtime’s “Black Monday“ and NBC’s “Kenan.“

Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman are also tagged as writers and creators on the project.

Curry was previously part of ABC game show “Holey Moley” and Apple docuseries “Underrated.“ Curry launched his production company Unanimous Media in 2018.

Curry and NBCUniversal initially partnered in 2021, which includes work with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted television projects, as well as DreamWorks Animation for kids.

His co-star, Pally, previously starred in “101 Places to Party Before You Die” and features in Netflix’s upcoming series “Fubar,” opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The mockumentary is being produced by Universal Television in association with Curry’s Unanimous Media.

