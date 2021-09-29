Stephanie Grisham’s book details Trump’s ‘terrifying’ temper

WASHINGTON — Stephanie Grisham, the former Trump White House press secretary perhaps best known for never holding a televised briefing with reporters, plans to release a tell-all book next week that accuses President Donald Trump of abusing his staff, placating dictators like Vladimir Putin of Russia, and making sexual comments about a young White House aide.

In her book, titled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” Grisham recalls her time working for a president she said constantly berated her and made outlandish requests, including a demand that she appear before the press corps and re-enact a certain call with the Ukrainian president that led to Trump’s (first) impeachment, an assignment she managed to avoid.

“I knew that sooner or later the president would want me to tell the public something that was not true or that would make me sound like a lunatic,” Grisham writes, offering a reason for why she never held a briefing.

After serving as press secretary, Grisham worked in Melania Trump’s office. She resigned on Jan. 6 as a horde of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. Her book was kept a secret from her closest allies in the White House, though by the time she departed Washington that number had dwindled. (She writes that, months before the election, she had moved to Kansas.) Her publisher, HarperCollins, calls the book “The most frank and intimate portrait of the Trump White House yet.”

The former president and his advisers have already moved to discredit Grisham’s account, and have used increasingly personal terms to disparage her.

“Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. He accused of her becoming “very angry and bitter” after a breakup. “She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things.”

In her book, Grisham offered a preemptive response to the criticism: “This is not, by the way, a book where you need to like me.”

Here are some highlights from the manuscript obtained by The New York Times:

A (fleetingly) tough stance toward Putin is just for show

Grisham lands on a well-documented theme when she explores Trump’s love of dictators. But she says Trump went out of his way to please one in particular: Putin, whose cold reception of Trump, she writes, seemed to make the president want to impress him even more.

“With all the talk of sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 election and for various human rights abuses, Trump told Putin, ‘OK, I’m going to act a little tougher with you for a few minutes. But it’s for the cameras, and after they leave we’ll talk. You understand,’” Grisham writes, recalling a meeting between the two leaders during the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in 2019.

During that meeting, Grisham listened to Fiona Hill, Trump’s top adviser on Russia who later became an impeachment witness, who observed what she said were Putin’s subtle efforts to throw Trump off guard.

“As the meeting began, Fiona Hill leaned over and asked me if I had noticed Putin’s translator, who was a very attractive brunette woman with long hair, a pretty face, and a wonderful figure,” Grisham writes. “She proceeded to tell me that she suspected the woman had been selected by Putin specifically to distract our president.”

Sexist language toward women

While he was in the White House, Trump’s targets included a young press aide whom Grisham says the president repeatedly invited up to his Air Force One cabin, including once to “look at her,” using an expletive to describe her rear end. Trump, she writes, instructed her to promote the woman and “keep her happy.” Instead, Grisham tried to keep her away from the president.

During an Oval Office rant about E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s, Trump first insults Carroll’s looks. Then he gazes into Grisham's eyes and says something that unnerves her.

“‘You just deny it,’” he told Grisham. ‘That’s what you do in every situation. Right, Stephanie? You just deny it,’ he repeated, emphasizing the words.”

Melania Trump’s quiet rebellion

Grisham also confirms what she and Melania Trump had long denied: That the first lady was angry after several reports of her husband’s infidelities — and hush money payments — surfaced in the news media.

To the contrary: “After the Stormy Daniels story broke and all the allegations that followed from other women,” Grisham writes, “I felt that Mrs. Trump was basically unleashed.”