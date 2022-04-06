Stephen and Ayesha Curry are building little libraries all over Oakland

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are working to increase child literacy rates in the Bay Area one book at time.

The Warriors superstar and his entrepreneur wife unveiled the first four of 150 Little Town Libraries last week, according to a news release from Eat. Learn. Play., an organization they founded to improve the lives of children and families in the Bay Area.

The first library is at Franklin Elementary School in Oakland. Libraries will eventually be spread out across historically under-resourced communities in Oakland, including West Oakland, Fruitvale and Chinatown.

The goal of the project is to provide books for children in under-resourced areas all over Oakland and encourage neighborhood book sharing, according to the release.

Eat.Learn.Play. reports that only one in three kids nationwide are reading at grade level by the end of third grade. In Oakland specifically, only 15.4% of Black and 12.5% of Latino elementary school students are reading at grade level.

The project was inspired by and in partnership with LittleFreeLibrary.org, a network of almost 150,000 Little Free Libraries around the world.

The Oakland Literacy Coalition, the Black Cultural Zone, and the Oakland Public Library will each manage 50 sites.

More than 50,000 free books will be distributed throughout the community as a part of this program to ensure Oakland kids can “read anywhere and everywhere,” the Currys in said in the release.

The libraries will feature “culturally appropriate stories that mirror students’ daily lives,” and art by the Illuminaries, a Bay Area-based collective of professional street art muralists and graphic artists.

“We want to encourage kids to read by making it accessible, fun and inspirational. We hope that these free book-sharing libraries will help plant the seeds needed to continue growing a culture of literacy for the next generation in Oakland," the couple said in the statement.

