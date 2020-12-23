Stephen and Ayesha Curry give 1,000 Oakland families holiday gifts, meals

Stephen and Ayesha Curry doled out gifts and meals to 1,000 families in Oakland on Saturday as part of “Christmas with the Currys,” an annual event hosted by the couple’s Eat. Learn. Play. foundation.

Families received $250 gift cards, groceries, meals, books and other gifts during the event, according to a tweet posted by the foundation. The event followed COVID-19 guidelines, but still featured Santa Claus and decorations in the drive-thru line.

The Warriors guard and celebrity chef launched Eat. Learn. Play., which provides food and educational opportunities to children, in 2019. During the pandemic, the foundation has focused on distributing meals to vulnerable Oakland residents and ensuring students have access to food, according to the foundation’s website.