On March 28, longtime Bay Area chef Stephen Simmons died of a heart attack at age 65, as first reported by Tablehopper.

The Guerneville resident worked in the restaurant business for over 40 years and owned multiple restaurants. His last position was as the chef de cuisine at Michelin-recognized Birch & Rye, which closed last month.

"He had a twinkle in his eye and always a sly, funny joke," said Moira Gubbins, who worked with Simmons while he was the executive chef at Peacock Gap Golf Club in San Rafael. "He was a big-hearted man who will be missed by many."

Simmons was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and graduated from the City College of San Francisco's restaurant management school. He began his career interning under famed chefs Jeremiah Tower and Mark Franz at landmark restaurant Stars, and then went on to become the executive chef at Sausalito hotel Casa Madrona. Simmons was the opening chef at both San Francisco restaurant One Market and the Lark Creek Inn in Larkspur.

In early April, One Market Restaurant honored Simmons by serving his famous ham hock ravioli.

"We will miss his culinary prowess, calm demeanor, dry sense of humor, wonderful laugh and long-standing friendship. May his memory be a blessing," read a tribute to the chef on the One Market website.

In the late 1980s, Simmons was named a Rising Star chef by the James Beard Foundation. In 1993, he was featured in a New York Times article about Black chefs achieving prominence and recognition in fine dining restaurants.

Simmons opened his own restaurants, too: Bubba's Diner and the Lincoln Park Wine Bar, both in San Anselmo. He also spent many years working as a private chef and director of food operations at George Lucas' Skywalker Ranch in Marin County.

Luke Mason is a chef who worked for Simmons at Lincoln Park Wine bar from 2013 to 2015, and currently runs multiple restaurants in Bend, Oregon. Simmons had a profound impact on him and the way he approached working as a chef, Mason said.

"He was centered and measured and loved his kids, and just really had that family approach, and looking at the bigger picture instead of all about Michelin stars and top 100," Mason said. "It was more about great food and good hospitality, and just taking care of your kids. ... He was a decent man, which is so hard to find in this industry. He was a shining beacon of professionalism and wholesomeness."

Simmons is survived by his three children, Alexander, Liliana and Kaleb. In his obituary, his family asks for people to donate to the Food for Thought Food Bank in his memory. A family friend also organized a GoFundMe to support his children, namely to raise money for Kaleb's college tuition.