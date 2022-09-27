Stew and cabernet sauvignon make an excellent pairing

Olema 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma County ($25), our wine of the week, is a sophisticated wine that holds its own alongside wines three times its cost.

On first sip, the wine’s opulent mix of concentrated fruit and dark chocolate draws you in. Hints of sweet tobacco in the aromas are mirrored on the palate and mingle with the wine’s dark fruit, suggestive of black currants, black raspberries and juicy black plums.

Tannins are a bit rough at that point, a quality that will resolve when the wine is cellared for a couple years. When these tannins merge with the wine’s chocolate flavors and suggestion of sweetness, you might think of cocoa, a quality that reverberates on the wine’s lengthy finish.

This is an excellent wine for fall. Dead-ripe tomatoes, winter squashes and shell beans make great companions. Certain slow-cooked meats — lamb shanks and beef shanks, for example — encourage the wine to blossom into its full self. But the wine’s best companion, its soul mate, is game. These meats highlight a subtle gamey quality in the wine. Focus on that quality, as I do in today’s recipe, and the wine’s other characteristics surround these core flavors like a halo.

Game meats are readily available these days. Check with your local butcher or with butcher shops such as Willowside Meats in Santa Rosa.

Venison Stew with Black Olives

Makes 6 to 8 servings

3 pounds venison meat, cut into 2-inch cubes

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 ½ cups full-bodied red wine

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons dry mustard, such as Colman’s

⅓ cup bacon drippings

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

⅓ cup chopped Italian parsley

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1 pound maitake, oyster or cremini mushrooms, broken or cut into bite-size pieces

1 cup oil-cured black olives, pitted

1 cup meat stock (beef or duck)

Thyme sprigs, for garnish

The night before making the stew, put the venison in a glass or ceramic bowl, season all over with salt and pepper and pour the vinegar and ¼ cup of the wine over it. Toss gently, cover and refrigerate.

When you’re ready to prepare the dish, remove the venison from the refrigerator. Drain the venison and dry it on paper towels or tea towels. Set aside.

Put the flour and mustard, along with 2 teaspoons black pepper and 1 tablespoon salt, in a medium paper bag. Add about a third of the venison and shake vigorously to coat the venison with the flour mixture. Use your fingers to transfer the venison from the bag to a plate, shaking off excess flour as you do. Continue until all meat is floured.

Heat the bacon drippings in a large heavy skillet with a lid over medium heat. Add the venison and brown it all over. Add the onion and saute until soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Stir in the parsley, thyme, mushrooms and olives. Add the stock and the remaining cup of red wine.

Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer gently, covered, until the venison is fork-tender, about 2 hours.

Remove from the heat, taste, correct for salt and let rest, covered, for about 15 minutes before serving.

To serve, transfer to a serving dish and scatter the parsley over the top. Garnish with thyme sprigs and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cooks Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.