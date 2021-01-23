Still serving at 87, Dianne Feinstein brushes off calls to resign over memory issues

WASHINGTON — The left wing of the California Democratic Party might want Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down and make way for a younger leader, but for the time being President Joe Biden’s agenda depends on the 87-year-old lawmaker keeping her seat.

Feinstein last week filed fundraising paperwork under a committee that suggested she was thinking of running for reelection in 2024, when she would be 91.

She has not actually made that decision, but the paperwork set off a new round of calls for her to resign and allow California Gov. Gavin Newsom to choose a successor.

“What has been raised about her capacity at this point raises some real concerns. There are some very serious questions that have been raised about her ability to represent the interests of Californians,” said David Campos, the chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party, who supported Feinstein’s opponent in 2018, Kevin de Leon. “I hope she considers what’s in the best interest of the state.”

That’s complicated for Democrats, because the party would lose its majority in the Senate the moment she steps down, giving Republican Mitch McConnell a leadership position and the ability to block Biden’s priorities.

“The message to Democrats in California is ‘Let’s win some congressional seats in 2022,’” said Bob Mulholland, a longtime adviser to the California Democratic Party, when asked about calls for Feinstein to resign. “I would say to all the Democrats ... let’s focus on those (Republicans) causing trouble in our state.”

Feinstein’s detractors have pointed to a recent report in the New Yorker that implied Feinstein is having memory issues, citing anonymous sources that said she would forget about briefings and conversations shortly after they happened.

One of those instances was allegedly that then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had to tell her a second time that she had to step down from the lead Democratic position on the Judiciary Committee, because she forgot the first time he told her.

In a more public instance in November, she asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the same question twice within three minutes, asking Dorsey about how Twitter handled a tweet by former President Donald Trump.

“I think it would be in the best interest for her to really consult with her colleagues and staff in an honest way and determine if it’s best for her to step down,” said Jon Katz, Santa Monica Democratic Club president, who also supported de Leon. “I don’t think it’s my role as an outsider to say, but she really needs to evaluate in a way that removes her own ego from the picture, and figure out what’s best for the state of California.”

Katz and other progressives aren’t just concerned about her mental ability — they also don’t think her moderate stances fit the state any longer.

Feinstein drew criticism this week, for example, for remarks about Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas. The two senators led the effort to not certify President Joe Biden’s election win in the Senate, continuing to do so after a violent mob invaded the Capitol. Some senators, including new California Sen. Alex Padilla, have called for their removal.

In comments to the media on Tuesday, Feinstein took a different tack.

“I think the Senate is a place of freedom. And people come here to speak their piece, and they do, and they provide a kind of leadership,” Feinstein said. “In some cases, it’s positive, in some cases, maybe not. A lot of that depends on who is looking and what party they are. But it’s an important to have this kind of dialogue.”

Katz said those comments “cement the case” that her judgment is questionable and that she needs to consider resigning.

“To me that demonstrates that the problem is continuing and will continue so long as she remains in office,” Katz said.

When McClatchy asked about Feinstein’s response to people saying she should step down after the New Yorker story, she declined to talk.

“Oh, I’m not going to respond to that, thank you,” she said before walking onto the Senate floor in December.

Adam Russell, a spokesman for Feinstein, said in a statement to McClatchy that “she works as hard today as she ever has and continues to get bills passed,” even as the Senate’s work has slowed.

“She gets more done for California than anyone, and that will become even more true now that the Democrats have a majority in the Senate,” Russell said.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published a week after the New Yorker story, she was adamant that she hasn’t even thought about retiring.

“I don’t feel my cognitive abilities have diminished,” she told The Times. “No, not really. Do I forget something sometimes? Quite possibly.”