A Sonoma County spot was recently named among the most peaceful places in Northern California by online travel guide Only In Your State.

The Feb. 17 list naming “9 most peaceful places in Northern California when you need a break from it all” included Stillwater Cove Regional Park in Jenner, one of two North Bay locations highlighted.

Stillwater Cove, comprised of a 210-acre preserve, came in at No. 5 on the list. “This stunning area is covered in bright green trees, redwoods, and clover ground cover,” wrote Only In Your State travel writer Kate Freeman. In addition to the forested area, the park offers easy access to the beach, no hiking necessary. The preserve also features a small campground for overnight travelers, according to the list.

Coming in at No. 8, Drakes Beach in Point Reyes was lauded for its coastal area as well as its limestone cliffs. Visitors can currently see northern elephant seals who have recently returned to Drakes Beach for pupping and mating for just the third time since they resumed breeding in the area 40 years ago.

Other Northern California locations on the list included Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve in Antioch, Lake Pardee in Ione, Tule Lake and Medicine Lake in Tulelake, Biscar Wildlife Area in Wendel, Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont and the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Aptos.

For more information go to onlyinyourstate.com.