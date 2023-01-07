Stinson Beach braces for even more rain as cleanup continues

Marin County was still in cleanup mode on Friday from storms that brought rain and wind gusts of more than 100 mph onshore — along with 25-foot swells that poured sand and water into dozens of Stinson Beach homes, forcing scores of residents to evacuate Thursday morning.

No hype about this storm even if you personally did not experience it. Thank you @NWSBayArea and other forecasters. Here is a Stinson Beach perspective: pic.twitter.com/C6nlFTNJV8 — Ellie Cohen 🌏 🚴🌈 theclimatecenter.org (@elliemcohen1) January 6, 2023

Friday dawned drier than recent days, but the National Weather Service has predicted up to 6 inches or more of rain in some parts of the county as a pair of rainstorms bears down, with more wind in store as well.

Homes near Calle del Arroyo were pummeled at high tide on Thursday morning, with some homes in the area taking on water beginning at 7 a.m., said Stinson Beach fire Chief Jesse Peri.

Firefighters and other emergency workers evacuated between 75 and 100 people. A temporary emergency shelter was set up at the Stinson Beach Community Center on Belvedere Avenue, Peri said.

No one was hurt but a few people remain displaced, Peri said. Twenty-six structures sustained damage, from leaks to blown-out windows to decks and septic systems, but it was too soon to estimate the cost, he said.

Stinson Beach is gearing up for another period of long swells as well as a pair of storms forecast for the weekend and early this week, but the swells are forecast to be lower — 10 to 15 feet — and "the tides will not be at their extreme as they were in this event," Peri said.

For much of the rest of the county, the danger in the most recent storms wasn't the tide, swells or surge, or even the rain.

"The wind was definitely the big impact with the last storm," said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. While the wind, which gusted to triple digits in Marin, didn't break any records, it was "definitely above normal," she said.

The North Bay is set for a new wind advisory from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The heaviest rain is forecast to fall Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning and then Sunday night through Monday night. The second bout of rain is likely to be accompanied by stronger winds than the first, Bingaman said.

Saturated soil makes for a riskier outlook, with fewer places for water to go before bursting riverbanks and creek beds, as well as a higher risk of trees toppling over.

"One thing that people often don't realize is when soils are this saturated, mudslides, landslides and trees falling down can happen days or even a week or two after the heavier rain has fallen," Bingaman said. "People are going to continue to see impacts, even when we start getting into drier weather."

In the back-to-back storms that started Dec. 30, parts of Marin County were drenched with nearly 10 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Woodacre tallied 9.61 inches and San Anselmo 9.20, according to the agency. Point Reyes Station received 7.66 inches, San Rafael 5.38 inches, Tiburon 5.72 inches, Kentfield 7.3 inches and Novato between 5.59 and 6.68 inches, depending on the location in town.

By contrast, nowhere in the county got more than a quarter-inch between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday except for the middle peak of Mount Tamalpais, which got 0.4 inches, according to the NWS.

At the peak of power outages Thursday, more than 18,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers lacked electricity. The utility had managed to work through most of the outages by Friday evening, although more than 2,500 customers still had no power, according to its outage map.

Most of those without power Friday were all scheduled to have it back by Saturday evening at the latest, according to PG&E.

Several stretches of Highway 1 had been blocked by a combination of downed trees and sliding rock Thursday, but had reopened by Friday.

On Friday morning the state Office of Emergency Services announced it was sending a swift water rescue team, dispatchers, workers and a loader to Marin County to help with cleanup and prepare for the next round of bad weather.

The county Department of Public Works was still working to reopen Bolinas-Fairfax Road and a section of Nicasio Valley Road between Lucas Valley Road and Sir Francis Drake Boulevard on Thursday night.

Nicasio Valley Road was reopened by 2 p.m. Friday but Bolinas-Fairfax Road "will stay closed due to the expected rain over the next few days," the department said in a social media post.

Several roads remained closed Friday in and around the Point Reyes National Seashore, including Limantour Road, Drakes and North beaches and their parking lots, Mount Vision Road and part of Lighthouse Access Road, according to the National Park Service's Point Reyes office.

Bay Area News Group contributed to this report.