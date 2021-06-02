Stockton high school principal escorted off campus after graduation speech

An impassioned speech by a Stockton high school principal resulted in him being escorted off campus, the Stockton Record reported.

Stagg High's Ben Nakamura took to the stage for the school's Thursday morning commencement knowing he would not be returning next year; he was dismissed by the Stockton Unified School District earlier in the week.

"I'm just gonna go in right now, if I have your permission, seniors. I'm going to speak to you from the heart. Is that alright with you?" Nakamura began. "I'm not even gonna get close to talking to you as a principal right now. I'm going to speak from my heart as a truth teller and a freedom fighter."

Nakamura then explained that he left a job in Los Angeles last year to work for Stagg after seeing a brawl at the school on the news. He said he empathized with the struggling, misunderstood student body and wanted to bring his life experiences to help. After one year at Stagg High, however, Nakamura learned the district would not be bringing him back.

"I was kicked out for one reason: that I truly loved you and this community," Nakamura said. "I was kicked out. The board of trustees this past Tuesday voted 3-4 to remove me as your principal and not listen to the community nor the students nor the families nor the staff of Stagg High School."

District officials told the Record they received complaints from parents that Nakamura was "focused more on his personal grievances" than congratulating the graduating seniors. After he was done speaking, two men approached Nakamura and had a brief conversation with him before escorting him off campus. District officials said he was removed from campus for his and the public's safety and his school keys have been taken. He was not allowed to partake in an afternoon graduation event.

"I wanted to tell the kids why I left, so they would know I did not leave them, I did not turn my back on them," Nakamura told the Record.

Comments on a video of the speech are overwhelmingly positive, and students and parents have advocated for Nakamura since the news of his dismissal. The Record reports the district has not commented on why Nakamura was voted out.