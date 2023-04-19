Saturday’s forecast for Windsor calls for partly sunny, warm weather with a high probability of stoke.

For the second time in its history, Levi’s GranFondo will begin and end at the Town Green in Windsor.

The first 11 editions of this popular, mass-start ride, named for former pro rider Levi Leipheimer, were staged in Santa Rosa, his former home.

Moving the operation 10 miles up Highway 101, to the sprawling, 4.5-acre Town Green, has proved a serendipitous decision for Windsor and the event.

To get thousands of riders safely out of Santa Rosa, said Carlos Perez, the founder of Bike Monkey, the Santa Rosa-based production company that puts on the event, “We had to shut down some pretty major roads” around the start.

Starting the GranFondo — Italian for “big ride” — in Windsor allows cyclists much quicker access to the vineyards and rural byways on which they will spend much of the day.

Some 1,500 riders are expected to take the start. That number, down from some 7,000 riders in previous years, is “the sweet spot,” said Perez, which allows organizers to “do a better job delivering the best experience for that many guests.”

Seven thousand riders, he recalled, “was way too stressful and meant we couldn’t deliver as well as we wanted.”

New wrinkles this year include a sixth, shorter route — say hello to the 22-mile Piccolino, a gentle loop through wine country — and a "Stoke Forest," on Windsor’s Town Green, for those who want to participate in the festival but aren’t out on the ride.

Bike Monkey, an events production company, is continuously trying to improve the festival element of its events, said Perez.

To help make that happen, the company brought in Arran Harris, the Petulama-based artist, farmer, educator and musician who fronted the Bluebellies, then The Farm Band, before retiring from the professional music scene around seven years ago.

His mission, said Perez: “to build a fun, friendly, hands-on creative experience.”

Harris, the GranFondo’s self-described “Stoke Captain,” has been hard at work designing the Stoke Forest, where kids will be invited to help construct the “Biggest Bike” in Windsor, and the “Rim Shot Recycled Target Range,” accompanied on the website by this intriguing description:

“Do you have a target made from a PIANO, why yes we do. Do you have a target made from CAR PARTS? Yes, we do.

“Fire rockets, Sock balls, Frisbees, (your big brother) all through hoops balanced high in the air. It is just mildly dangerous.”

“He’s kind of been working under cover of darkness, building this really cool experience and showing us little glimpses here and there,” said Perez.

Last year’s shortest ride, the 33-mile Piccolo, proved a bit long for some beginning riders. For others, Perez recalled, it was too short.

Adding an even shorter route for casual cyclists, he said, was “very much in our ethos of trying to provide something for everyone.”

At the opposite end of the suffering spectrum is the 120-mile Gran, replete with nearly 9,000 feet of climbing, and its even more masochistic sibling, the Growler, which covers much of the same ground, then tacks on 20 miles and another 3,000 feet of climbing, its serrated profile calling to mind “a dragon’s backbone,” according to the event’s website.

Leipheimer, a former Sonoma County resident who now spends much of the year in the Lake Tahoe area, has described those routes as “beautifully punishing.”

This year’s most popular loop, said Perez, is the 81-mile Geysers route, featuring 6,000 feet ascending along Big Sulphur Creek into the heart of the Mayacamas Mountains, then a dramatic dive back down into the Alexander Valley.

“I think it’s the right level of difficulty for most people that are avid cyclists,” he said. “Once you step up to the Gran or the Growler, that’s another level.”

The plan is for "Stoke Captain" Harris to sing the national anthem, garnished with a flyover by a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star jet whose pilot, Greg Colyer, will then be picked up at the airport and ferried to the course to join the cyclists and complete one of the routes.

While the ride starts at 8 a.m., the festival begins at 11. Food and beer will be for sale. Live music starts at 1:15 p.m., with Mr. December opening for Birches Bend.

The festival is “open to the whole community,” said Davis, who exuded an almost paternal pride as he described Windsor’s Town Green as “one of the crown jewel central parks in the whole county.

“So it’s a town event.”

Bike Monkey is notably strident in its instructions to riders,— that they must have a parking plan before showing up Saturday morning.

“DO NOT PARK IN THE OLIVER’S PARKING LOT,” it commands. “Park at designated lots and ride your bike to the event.”

Participants did a good job obeying those instructions last year, said Davis, who noted that the Town Green hosts concerts that draw up to 5,000 or 6,000 spectators.

“So folks kind of know where to park and how to maneuver down here.”

Asked about pushback from residents who might have been irked by the inevitable disruption created by so large an undertaking, Davis said, “You know, we really haven’t had any negativity about this event. The community understands that these events help put Windsor on the map.”

He also pointed to “economic development factor” — thousands of visitors shopping and dining in the town.

That said, “We never want to lose sight of the community members that are here 365 days a year, and make sure they’re happy, and well-informed.”

The town sends mailers to all homes that will be affected by the ride.

Yes, 1,500 is a lot of bicyclists, Davis admitted.

“But the whole thing goes off in the blink of an eye. They’re all through the starting line in about 30 minutes, and then to points beyond.”

