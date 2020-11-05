Stolen Chromebooks, other school equipment recovered during traffic stop in Guerneville

Two people were arrested Tuesday on burglary charges after deputies discovered computers and other equipment stolen from two local schools during a traffic stop in Guerneville.

Dylan Allain, 26, and Charlotte Warren, 28, were booked in the Sonoma County Jail on felony charges of burglary, conspiracy, receiving known stolen property and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies pulled over their car for expired registration and found the items during a search, said Misti Wood, a spokeswoman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies stopped their car around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 18000 block of Highway 116 in Guerneville. After learning that Allain was on probation for a burglary case in Guerneville and Warren was out on bail from a burglary case in Guerneville, deputies decided to search the vehicle. They found Chromebooks, musical instruments, cameras and computer accessories in the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The computers and other materials had been stolen from a west county school Oct. 19 and a school in the Petaluma area late Monday or early Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Allain was held Wednesday on $30,000 bail and will make an initial courtroom appearance Thursday. Warren had been released Wednesday, according to jail staff.

