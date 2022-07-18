Stolen SUV rams Rio Vista police car, igniting chase that ends in arrest of pantless woman

A woman rammed a stolen vehicle into a police car, then was arrested partially unclothed after a chase, the Rio Vista Police Department announced in posts to social media.

The suspect, a 32-year-old from Tracy who was on probation for auto theft, is linked to the taking of a silver Toyota RAV4 in a violent carjacking in San Rafael, at one point dragging the car’s owner behind the vehicle, police said.

On Friday evening, the city of Rio Vista’s camera system alerted police that the stolen vehicle had entered the city and officers began a search for the suspect, according to the post.

When officers located the SUV, near Esperson Court and Drouin Drive near Rio Vista, they said that the suspect rammed a police vehicle and fled west on Highway 12.

During the pursuit, the suspect drove off the road several times, popping one of the tires on the vehicle, according to the post. The SUV continued on the flat tire until it rode on the rim of the rear wheel, eventually becoming stuck in a field on the north side of State Route 12, west of State Route 113.

The suspect surrendered once the vehicle became stuck. Although officers did not use force during the arrest, according to the post, the suspect was taken to a local hospital for examination because she was not wearing pants when she exited the car.

The woman was booked into Solano County Jail in Fairfield. No additional information about her identity was provided.