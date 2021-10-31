Stone Brewing closes Napa location amid dispute with landlord over unpaid rent during pandemic

Stone Brewing has closed its picturesque taproom and brewery in downtown Napa after a judge ruled that its landlord could proceed with eviction for failing to pay rent during the later stages of the pandemic.

Stone said it believes the Napa Superior Court judge's findings are flawed and vowed to "vigorously appeal." Still, Stone's foray into the heart of wine country, which began in 2018, appears to be over. The rustic, riverside brewery employed 40 workers.

"We're incredibly disappointed to leave Napa," said Stone Brewing in a statement. "We poured so much passion into the renovation of the beautiful, 1877 Borreo Building. We'd hoped to be a part of Napa's vibrant downtown for many more years."

Stone has been embroiled in a dispute with its landlord, West Pueblo Partners, over rent obligations during the pandemic last winter.

The Escondido-based beer maker contends that it negotiated protections in the 20-year lease that allowed it to defer rent should unforeseeable events interrupt its operations.

When surging COVID-19 cases sparked government shutdowns of Stone's in-person Napa business in late 2020 and early 2021, those lease protections were triggered, according to the company.

West Pueblo Partners, whose members include real estate lawyers, did not respond to a message from the Union-Tribune. But one of its partners told the Napa Valley Register in April that Stone stopped paying rent without notice while continuing to brew beer, sell beer, offer food and operate on its outdoor patio.

The landlord started eviction proceedings in March, stating Stone owed $211,000 in back rent at the time, according to press reports.

Stone said it sent partial rent payments for the months that the COVID shutdowns hamstrung its business and full rent for the months after the government restrictions were lifted.

Stone contends West Pueblo Partners refused to take the payments and insisted on terminating the lease.

"We tried to work with West Pueblo Partners to mitigate the impacts of COVID," the company said. "Still, they were unwilling to work with us."

Stone is the nation's ninth-largest craft brewery by volume. It said that it will be offer jobs to some Napa employees willing to relocate to Southern California. It also will provide severance packages and benefits coverage for those left behind.

The Napa closure leaves Stone with six breweries and taprooms in San Diego County, as well as locations in Pasadena and Richmond, Virginia. A couple of years ago, it closed its brewery in Germany aimed at establishing its footprint in Europe. Stone also operates a distribution arm for craft beverage makers, helping them secure shelf space in grocery stores, liquor stores and other outlets throughout Southern California.