Stone Edge Farm gets OK for new Sonoma tasting room

On Thursday, the Sonoma Planning Commission unanimously approved a use permit that will allow Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards and Winery to incorporate a new tasting room into its existing First Street East office space.

Once operational, tastings will be offered Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The space will be limited to small groups of 2-6 visitors at a time, with no more than 18 guests over the course of a day.

Proposed by Kim Bandel and Valley Realtor Daniel Casabonne, project plans call for transforming a mere 157 square feet of the winery’s 1,375 square feet office into a tasting room at 596 First St. E. It will mark the first project subject to the city’s new bike parking regulations.

Stone Edge Farm will be required to have two long-term and two short-term bicycle parking spots, according to new regulations approved by the city council on Aug. 2 to encourage non-automobile transportation in Sonoma’s downtown.

Located in a mixed-use neighborhood with commercial and residential properties, the 7,500 square foot project site already includes seven parking spaces, more than enough to comply with the city’s parking code.

Located just off the square, the new tasting room is outside the Sonoma Plaza Retail Overlay District, which limits the number of tasting rooms downtown, Associate Planner Kristina Tierney said.

The tasting room will hire three full-time employees, including a manager and two support staff to serve customers. It is unclear when it will open.

Stone Edge Farm was launched in 2004 by proprietors Mac and Leslie McQuown, as well as founding winemaker Jeff Baker and viticulturist Phil Coturri. The business has operated food production gardens around Sonoma County, as well as EDGE restaurant on East Napa Street, which is temporarily closed, according to its website. The winery specializes in Bordeaux-style wines made from organically grown grapes.

