Santa Rosa’s iconic Stone House on Sonoma Highway is returning to one of its original uses, hosting travelers visiting area wineries and locals in search of a getaway.

Construction crews have worked over the past six months to modernize the interiors of the 115-year-old structure and spruce up an outdoor courtyard in the back of the home.

The Stone House, built by Massimo Galeazzi, a skilled Italian stonemason who built other well-known stone structures in Santa Rosa at the turn of the 20th century, has gone through myriad transformations over its history.

The latest will see it open as a 14-room boutique hotel.

There is still some minor work and finishing touches left to complete, but neighbors will get to walk through the property — the first such chance in two decades — during an upcoming open house. The owner hopes to welcome guests by the end of May.

“We’re excited about it and I think people will really like it once it’s all done,” said Paul Thompson, whose Novato-based firm, Thompson Builders Corp, purchased the Stone House and an adjacent vacant lot in February 2023.

The renovations are part of larger vision for the property that sits southwest of Brush Creek Road.

Thompson has partnered with international hotel group IHG to ultimately transform the property into a 75-room hotel.

Plans are still being finalized, but the Stone House will be incorporated into that project.

“In the meantime, we wanted to fix up this space, get some people in here and get some activity going,” Thompson said during a tour for The Press Democrat last Friday.

Original fixtures with modern touches

Four first-floor guest rooms sit at the front of the property, including a suite off the main hall with a large shower and tub and private patio.

Guests will be able to warm up by a fireplace in a cozy sitting room, one of several common spaces on the ground floor, or chat over coffee in a cafe area in the west wing of the property.

The sitting room and cafe, situated in an addition that Galeazzi built at the back of the original home, open to a landscaped patio and guest parking.

French windows line the length of the back wall, allowing in plenty of sunlight, with earth-tone furniture and neutral accent colors that create a warm environment.

Upstairs are 10 guest rooms, some featuring sweeping views of the forested mountaintop at Trione-Annadel State Park.

Much of the interior was left untouched as Thompson sought to preserve many of the original fixtures like the tile flooring on the ground floor, woodwork throughout the building and exposed stone.

Thompson said construction workers instead focused on freshening up and rehabilitating the space, which had seen better days.

The floors were polished. A large wooden bar in the cafe and wood paneling separating the space from the kitchen was stripped and refinished.

Workers installed new light fixtures and gave the walls a fresh coat of paint.

Most of the major interior work is complete, though there is some work left to bring the building into compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, Thompson said.

Thompson is working with a firm that will manage reservations at the Stone House. Room rates are still being finalized but are expected to run between $150 to $250 per night. Guests will be able to rent a room through the vacation rental app Airbnb or on a soon-to-be-launched website.

115-year history

Initial work at the property last fall drew the interest and ire of passersby and some of Galeazzi’s descendants after painters whitewashed the stone exterior, a sudden and drastic update spurring outcry on social media.

Thompson ultimately removed the paint, saying he reversed course to appease residents whose objections were heard loud and clear.

The Stone House was built in 1909 as the Galeazzi homestead and as a boardinghouse for young men, many of them recent arrivals from the Massa-Carrara region of Tuscany who had come to the area for work.

Thompson will honor Galeazzi’s architectural contributions with a plaque at his old family home.

The Stone House through the years served as a hotel, grocery store, tavern, speakeasy, “sanitarium” for tuberculosis patients, topless bar, and more recently, home of Athena House, a substance abuse treatment center for women.

It’s not an official city landmark nor is it listed on state or federal historic registers. Thompson said he hasn’t considered whether he’ll pursue historic designation.

But longtime residents have seen the Stone House as a local icon and a rare enduring architectural relic, with earthquakes, fires and time claiming most others from its era.

Many have kept a close eye on the property as it changed owners over the years.

Thompson, who first eyed purchasing the Stone House some 20 years ago, acknowledged the interest in the property and said he’s excited to share the finished product with the community.

Larger project planned on site

As work at the Stone House wraps up, plans are being drawn up for a larger transformation on the eastside property.

Thompson, whose company is a major public works contractor in the Bay Area, and IHG plan to build a new two-story, 61-room hotel with a central outdoor courtyard and pool.

The new building will be connected to the Stone House with an outdoor walkway and the 14 rooms in the existing building will be incorporated into the overall plans. No additional alterations to the exterior of the iconic structure are planned as part of the project, Thompson said.

The hotel is poised to be operated under IHG’s luxury Vignette Collection brand, the first in the United States, according to Thompson.

Preliminary paperwork for the development was filed with the city in March 2023 and developers met with city planning officials last May to discuss their proposal but formal plans have not yet been submitted.

The next step will be to hold a neighborhood meeting which Thompson said he anticipates could be scheduled in the next 30 days before the team submits formal plans.

Thompson said he hopes to break ground in about a year.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @paulinapineda22.