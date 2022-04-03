Subscribe

Storefront collapses in downtown Santa Rosa

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 3, 2022, 1:31PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A downtown Santa Rosa storefront has collapsed, leaving a pile of rubble in the entryway to the business.

Caution tape marked off the front of California Luggage Co. at 609 Fourth Street on Sunday morning. Windows at the front of the store were shattered and the building’s blue awning had fallen to the ground.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

