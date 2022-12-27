Storm brings heavy rain, wind, flooding to Sonoma County
A windy, wet storm that hit overnight brought rain, flooding and even a lightning strike to Sonoma County.
The most populated spots along the Highway 101 corridor including Santa Rosa saw two to three inches of rain overnight, said Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Overnight wind gusts in the mountain tops reached up to 70 mph at Cobb Ridge in the Mayacamas Mountains. Mount St. Helena saw gusts up to 65 mph. Gusts reached up to 25 mph in interior valleys.
“It was definitely windy, we had some reports of trees downed,” Garcia said.
There was also a recorded cloud-to-ground lightning strike in the northwest corner of Sonoma County near Venado at 7:39 a.m., he said.
Over the past 24 hours, Sonoma County got as much as 4.8 inches of rain in the wettest areas, near Occidental.
Showers will continue throughout the day, bringing another inch to the valley, Garcia said.
At 4:54 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the North Bay, including the interior valleys such as Santa Rosa and Petaluma, until 1 p.m. due to minor flooding of poorly drained areas, creeks, streams, highways, streets and underpasses.
The weather service advised drivers to “Turn around, don’t drown,” and to stay alert for possible flood warnings.
Road closures in Sonoma County include:
Slusser Road in Windsor
Mark West Station Road in Windsor
Old Fellows Park Road in Guerneville
Vacation Beach Road in Guerneville
Becker Boulevard in Santa Rosa
Moscow Road in Duncans Mills
Old Cazadero Road in Cazadero
Pine Flat Road in Healdsburg
Find the latest on road closures at Sonoma County’s road closure map.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: