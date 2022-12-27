Storm brings heavy rain, wind, flooding to Sonoma County

We want to see your weather photos! Please include when and where you took the photos. Send them to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com .

A windy, wet storm that hit overnight brought rain, flooding and even a lightning strike to Sonoma County.

The most populated spots along the Highway 101 corridor including Santa Rosa saw two to three inches of rain overnight, said Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A driver in a Jeep almost made it through flood water on Mark West Station Road, Tuesday, only to stall before being pushed out by another driver, after a strong AR 3-4 storm slammed the west coast overnight. @NorthBayNews @NWSBayArea #CAwx. pic.twitter.com/LGSmojqf3m — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) December 27, 2022

Overnight wind gusts in the mountain tops reached up to 70 mph at Cobb Ridge in the Mayacamas Mountains. Mount St. Helena saw gusts up to 65 mph. Gusts reached up to 25 mph in interior valleys.

“It was definitely windy, we had some reports of trees downed,” Garcia said.

There was also a recorded cloud-to-ground lightning strike in the northwest corner of Sonoma County near Venado at 7:39 a.m., he said.

Over the past 24 hours, Sonoma County got as much as 4.8 inches of rain in the wettest areas, near Occidental.

Showers will continue throughout the day, bringing another inch to the valley, Garcia said.

At 4:54 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the North Bay, including the interior valleys such as Santa Rosa and Petaluma, until 1 p.m. due to minor flooding of poorly drained areas, creeks, streams, highways, streets and underpasses.

The weather service advised drivers to “Turn around, don’t drown,” and to stay alert for possible flood warnings.

Whatminor Flooding From Moderate To Heavy Rainfall has Already Occurred and Is Expected To Continue Through The Morning, Then , Diminish in The Early Afternoon.. https://t.co/qE2HttHu42 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/YIwu7ZwqEH — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 27, 2022

Road closures in Sonoma County include:

Slusser Road in Windsor

Mark West Station Road in Windsor

Old Fellows Park Road in Guerneville

Vacation Beach Road in Guerneville

Becker Boulevard in Santa Rosa

Moscow Road in Duncans Mills

Old Cazadero Road in Cazadero

Pine Flat Road in Healdsburg

Find the latest on road closures at Sonoma County’s road closure map.

