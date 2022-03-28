Storm brings highest rain total since the new year to parts of Sonoma County

A storm that arrived Sunday night brought the highest one-day rainfall total since the start of the new year to parts of Sonoma County, according to the National Weather Service.

By 9 a.m. on Monday, rain gauges around Santa Rosa had recorded about an inch of precipitation over the prior 24 hours.

Happy Monday Bay Area -📡 Here's a look at the latest radar imagery. The heaviest rain fell overnight, but a few showers linger for the morning commute. May need an umbrella or jacket as you head out the door. ☔🧥 Thunderstorms still possible this afternoon #cawx pic.twitter.com/8MUac3XFhy — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 28, 2022

Rohnert Park also got about an inch of rain and downtown Petaluma got about a half-inch.

Further north along the Highway 101 corridor, Healdsburg got about three-quarters of an inch and Cloverdale got about two-thirds of an inch.

In west county, Cazadero got 1.1 inches, Sebastopol got three-quarters of an inch and Bodega Bay got a half-inch.

About an inch of rain was recorded in the mountains along Sonoma County’s eastern border. Those eastern reaches of the county were the only locations that saw more rain during an earlier storm in 2022, according to weather service meteorologist Brayden Murdoch.

Meteorologists were anticipating scattered showers throughout the day on Monday and dry conditions for the rest of the week, Murdoch said.

After a rainy night look for scattered showers again today. Maybe even a rumble of thunder. Flash Flood Watches continue for the Colorado and Dolan burn scars due to the potential of briefly heavy rain. #cawx pic.twitter.com/15AiWraBtg — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 28, 2022

It’s "too early in the game“ to say whether the storm that’s on its way out brought the North Bay its last substantial dose of rain for the season, Murdoch said. Long-term forecasts show a chance of rain returning next week.

While a chance of thunderstorms was forecast for Monday across the Bay Area, Murdoch said the latest outlook showed a slim chance that any would materialize in the North Bay.

