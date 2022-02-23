Storm brings rain, wind, snow and freeze to California

LOS ANGELES — Ice and snow showers made travel dicey on many of California's mountain highways Wednesday as a very cold and windy storm moved through.

Many parts of the state were experiencing overnight freezing temperatures and a widespread hard freeze was predicted for early Thursday.

Chains were required on major Sierra Nevada routes and icy conditions disrupted travel over Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley and on State Route 58 in the Tehachapi Mountains east of Bakersfield.

Showers and snowfall were expected to wind down through the day as the cold low pressure system centered over Nevada moves east and and weakens on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.