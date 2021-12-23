Storm brings slide, flood, avalanche worries to California

LOS ANGELES — Residents of several Southern California mountain and canyon communities were urged to voluntarily leave their homes Thursday because of possible mud and debris flows as potentially heavy rain approached.

The precautions were recommended as precipitation that had mostly been falling in Northern California this week spread throughout the state.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory for minor flooding of roadways and low-lying areas in counties around San Francisco Bay and an avalanche warning was posted for eastern Sierra Nevada backcountry areas in Mono and Inyo counties.

Forecasters also issued a flood watch for areas east and southeast of Los Angeles starting Thursday evening because of possible heavy overnight rain fed by an atmospheric river, a long plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean.

Evacuation warnings were issued by Orange County authorities for three canyons near a wildfire burn scar where rain last week unleashed muddy torrents. Warnings were also issued by San Bernardino County authorities for a half-dozen mountain areas.

Elsewhere, tire chains were required on several major routes through the Sierra Nevada and a stretch of coastal Highway 1 was closed south of Big Sur due to weather, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Periods of rain and snow were predicted for California through Christmas and into next week.

Track the storm using the real-time radar map below: