Storm brings snow to North Bay peaks

The atmospheric river that arrived in the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend dumped nearly 5 inches of rain on parts of western Sonoma County and brought a dusting of snow to some of the North Bay’s highest peaks.

Snow was visible Tuesday morning on Geyser Peak, northeast of Geyserville, and several peaks in the Mayacamas Mountains, including Mount St. Helena.

Are you a fan of snow? ❄ You'll have to go to the Sierra for a lot of snow, but a few peaks in the #BayArea saw some snow overnight. #cawx #casnow ⛄ pic.twitter.com/T33FbQqawA — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 14, 2021

By Tuesday morning, a rain gauge near Occidental had measured 4.9 inches since the storm began, which was the highest reading in Sonoma County, according to data collected by the National Weather Service.

Snow at the top of Pine Flat Road pic.twitter.com/TWkWF8i0il — Christopher Chung (@cchungphoto) December 14, 2021

A gauge at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport near Santa Rosa measured 3.2 inches and one in Cazadero recorded 3.7 inches.

Windsor got 3.3 inches, Rohnert Park got about 3 and Petaluma got 2.5.

Sonoma County residents were expected to get a break from the rain on Tuesday, meteorologists said, ahead of another storm that could come as early as Wednesday afternoon.

That storm is expected to deliver up to 2 inches of rain to the North Bay hills. It’s set to ratchet up overnight Wednesday and clear out by Thursday afternoon, according to Jeff Lorber, a National Weather Service forecaster.

