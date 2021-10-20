Storm brings strong winds, topples trees in Sonoma County

Did you take photos of the rain? We want to see them! Send us your pics at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com . Please include when and where you took them.

A fall storm brought a steady downpour and gusty winds to Sonoma County overnight, toppling trees, unleashing landslides and cutting power in some of the hardest-hit areas.

More than 2 inches of rain was recorded in the wettest part of the county, according to weather watchers.

Fire crews in west county patrolled for traffic hazards at daybreak, removing fallen trees and sweeping away debris from landslides that choked roads.

Emergency dispatchers fielded reports of downed trees in Occidental, Monte Rio and Forestville early Wednesday.

The Timber Cove Fire Protection District took care of at least two minor landslides on Highway 1 between Meyers Grade and Seaview roads, dispatchers said.

More than 450 homes and businesses near Cazadero and along the Sonoma Coast lost power overnight as a result of three separate outages, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The utility restored power to all of its affected customers by 10 a.m., said spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

One of those outages, which affected 233 coastal customers, was caused by a tree that fell into a power line during the storm, according to Contreras.

The other two, which were affecting a combined 221 customers in and around Cazadero, were caused by unknown objects touching power lines, Contreras said.

The storm unleashed more rainfall in Sonoma County than anywhere else in the Bay Area overnight, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Lorber.

A rain gauge in Seaview recorded 2.3 inches of precipitation overnight, which was the highest reading in the county.

A gauge in Venado showed 1.86 inches of rain and another at the Sonoma County airport recorded 1.25 inches.

Healdsburg saw about an inch of rain, downtown Santa Rosa saw about 0.75 inches and Rohnert Park got 0.33, according to the weather service.

Winds howled over the North Bay mountains, with the highest overnight gust clocking in at 63 mph on Cobb Mountain.

Speeds between 40 and 50 mph were common in areas above 2,000 feet, while gusts were closer to 30 mph along the coast. The valleys saw gusts up to 25 mph, according to the weather service.

Rain was expected to continue throughout the day on Wednesday, and more storm systems were expected to hit Sonoma County later in the week, including one in the forecast for Thursday through Friday, Lorber said.

The biggest storm yet is expected to come Sunday and it could bring an atmospheric river to the Bay Area, dropping 3 to 5 inches of rain in some areas, according to the weather service.

(Track wet weather using the real-time radar map below)

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.