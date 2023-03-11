Storm causes havoc on local roads, more rain ahead for Sonoma County

Sonoma County residents breathed sighs of relief Friday morning when they woke up to patches of blue sky and the absence of staccato rain. But as the previous night’s precipitation poured off the coast ranges, the region found itself beset by numerous road closures due to pooling water and sliding debris.

Looking ahead, meteorologists said to expect another storm system to pass through Sunday, and an even bigger one next week. But they aren’t anticipating the same concentration the region saw Thursday night, when some areas of the county were pelted with 3 inches of rain and strong winds taxed water-laden trees.

The impact to local roads emerged over a wide swath of territory, from the pastureland of west county to the frequently imperiled lowlands of the Russian River to the hilly area around Healdsburg, and up into Mendocino County.

Road closures included:

* The intersection of Eastside and Windsor River roads, where three vehicles became partially submerged just before dawn.

* River Road near Slusser Road in the Russian River recreation area, where a FedEx driver maneuvered around a barricade and wound up stuck in standing water around 9:45 a.m.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JQpF2BSFQ2o">Click here to view this embed</a>.

* Highway 175 between Highway 101 and Hopland, an area that had been closely monitored based on flood projections by the California Nevada River Forecast Center. The Russian River overflowed its banks in the late morning, stranding several vehicles near the base of the bridge there.

* Burnside Road at Bloomfield Road, between Rohnert Park and Valley Ford, a crossing that got completely washed out a little after noon, stalling two trucks.

There were plenty of other trouble spots, creating a very busy day for local fire crews, sheriff’s deputies, California Highway Patrol officers and tow truck drivers.

The Guerneville School District canceled classes at its single campus due to flooding that affected parking lots and nearby roads. Sonoma Regional Parks closed eight of its parks and limited access to another, Helen Putnam. And the city of Santa Rosa announced it was closing all municipal sports fields until at least next Wednesday.

None of it was a surprise to anyone who ventured out Thursday night, when rain from yet another atmospheric river came down relentlessly.

The wettest spot, according to the National Weather Service, was Occidental, which got 3.08 inches between 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday. Venado received 2.89 inches, the Sonoma County airport 2.79 inches and the city of Santa Rosa 2.77 inches.

There were drier pockets, too, as the storm proved volatile. Bodega Bay measured .82 inches of rain overnight Thursday, and Petaluma just .51 inches.

The deluge ended as the clouds parted Friday, but the delayed impacts of runoff triggered flood warnings, advisories and watches across the region.

While the Russian River did crest near Hopland, flood warnings for several Sonoma County rivers and creeks mostly weren’t realized. The warnings were for Mark West Creek, Colgan Creek, the Laguna de Santa Rosa, the Petaluma River and Willow Brook near Penngrove. They lapsed at 1:45 p.m. Friday.

A flood watch remains in effect for the county until Sunday at 10 a.m.

Federal aid could be on the way to Sonoma County in the wake of Thursday night’s storm, the White House announced Friday.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration authorizing FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in 34 California counties, including Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake. This assistance is meant to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to mitigate the flooding and mudslides that have accompanied the most recent atmospheric river to blast the state.

And yes, there is more weather on the way.

The storm expected to pass through the area beginning Sunday morning will be “more focused on the North Bay” than the one that hit the region Thursday night, according to Brayden Murdoch, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

And expect an additional system to form next week, beginning Monday and lingering through Wednesday. It sounds ominous. But the coming rain “will not be nearly as strong as what we saw (Thursday) night,” Murdoch said.

The weather service is forecasting a half-inch to an inch of rain for most of the county on Sunday. Next week, Santa Rosa is likely to receive 2½ to 3 inches, with mountain peaks perhaps getting soaked with 5 inches.

“But that’s all the way through Thursday morning,” Murdoch said, “so it’s spread out over more time.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.