Storm delays delivery of Press Democrat to some subscribers

Flooded roads and downed tree due to the storm hitting Sonoma County made it impossible for Santa Rosa Press Democrat carriers to deliver papers to hundreds of subscribers Monday morning.

Most of those affected were in and around Guerneville and west of Sebastopol. Other impacted areas included west of Petaluma and north and west of Healdsburg. In all, 830 subscribers did not receive their papers.

Based on the weather forecast, these areas will likely be impacted Tuesday and possible longer, according to Sonoma Media Investments Chief Operations Officer Troy Niday.

Missed papers will be delivered once roads are open, according to Niday.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by this delay in deliver and will continue to do our best to serve our subscribers during this extended weather event while focusing on keeping our carriers safe,” he said.

All print subscriptions include access to The Press Democrat’s e-edition which is an electronic replica of each day’s print publication. It is available at bit.ly/3QuykCs.