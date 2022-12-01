Storm dumps more than an inch of rain on parts of Sonoma County

A cold and windy storm dumped as much as 1 1/2 inches of rain on the wettest parts of Sonoma County overnight with more on the way, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Rosa received .87 inches, according to Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Monterey.

The higher totals accumulated in the coastal mountain ranges and the lower totals were found in the valleys.

The rain is expected to continue in Sonoma County until about 2 p.m., though the heaviest rain has passed, Lorber said.

📡Radar Update 7:57 AM - rain band is getting more intense with heavy echoes being detected on radar. Heads up if you're about to hit the road... #cawx pic.twitter.com/MKCZYqsoEe — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 1, 2022

The weather service said portions of the North Bay will experience a marginal risk of flooding due to the rain, indicating residents can expect hazardous conditions on roads and quick rises in small streams, Lorber said.

The risk will continue through 4 a.m. Friday.

ICYMI - @NWSWPC has much of the Bay Area and Central Coast in a marginal risk for flooding today. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ClOt3JDZUc — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 1, 2022

The weather service also issued a freeze warning for the interior portions of the North Bay from 11 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.

Five vehicles spun out on local roadways, according to California Highway Patrol Thursday, although there have been no major crashes associated with the weather.

Santa Rosa Police Department Sgt. Chris Mahurin said the there have been no major crashes associated with the rain in the city.

However, he said the roads are slippery with a lot of standing water and that drivers need to take precautions, including leaving space between vehicles and making sure headlights and windshield wipers are on.

“The rain has been a little heavier so in a lot of roadways if you are driving it is difficult to see other people,” he said. “Having their headlights on or wipers on is key to being safe.

