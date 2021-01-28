Storm dumps reported 14 inches of snow on Willits in Mendocino County

The Mendocino County town of Willits saw some of the most dramatic snowfall during this week’s winter storm, with members of the National Weather Service’s community precipitation network reporting 14 inches in one area, 10 inches in others, said Scott Carroll, meteorologist with the Eureka office of the National Weather Service.

Someone reported 16 inches Wednesday morning near Dos Rios, northeast of Laytonville.

Areas of Lake and Mendocino County above 3,500 feet continue to face the possibility of additional snowfall late Thursday, said Carroll.

Lake County residents reported Wednesday morning 8 inches of snow near Soda Bay and 6 inches near Cobb. In Sonoma County, the Mayacamas Mountains were also draped in a blanket of white Wednesday.

Carroll said Thursday that he wasn’t certain as to whether the snow levels were unprecedented, but that “it was quite a bit of snow, particularly at some of those lower elevations.”

Caltrans Wednesday afternoon reopened all areas of Highway 101 in Mendocino County that were previously closed off due to snowy conditions and downed trees after the heaviest night of snow Tuesday.