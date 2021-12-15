Subscribe

Storm expected to bring as much as 2 inches of rain to parts of Sonoma County

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
December 15, 2021, 12:50PM
Another storm is expected to bring up to 2 inches of rain to parts of Sonoma County on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall will be mostly light to moderate, according to the weather service.

The storm follows a weekend atmospheric river that dumped nearly 5 inches of rain on parts of Sonoma County and brought snow to some North Bay peaks.

Track the storm using the real-time radar map below:

