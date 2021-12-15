Storm expected to bring as much as 2 inches of rain to parts of Sonoma County

Another storm is expected to bring up to 2 inches of rain to parts of Sonoma County on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall will be mostly light to moderate, according to the weather service.

The storm follows a weekend atmospheric river that dumped nearly 5 inches of rain on parts of Sonoma County and brought snow to some North Bay peaks.

Lingering showers will taper off this morning. Light rain will then develop over the North Bay around midday and spread southward across the Bay Area this afternoon/evening and Central Coast tonight. Rainfall will mostly be light to moderate. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CArain pic.twitter.com/bjgi7DeRkV — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 15, 2021

Track the storm using the real-time radar map below: