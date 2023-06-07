Storm predictions fall short in North Bay; still some potential for showers Wednesday

The storm system expected to bring hail, gusty winds and lightning to Sonoma County largely fizzled out overnight Monday, but the possibility for isolated showers will linger through Wednesday, meteorologists said.

Weather service stations across the North Bay picked up negligible amounts of rain since the storm set in late Monday. The Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport north of Santa Rosa received about 2/100 of an inch as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, said Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Monterey.

While the rainfall remained subdued over land, a combination of storms and lightning strikes intensified between about 5 and 10 a.m. off the coast of Sonoma and Marin counties.

🛰GOES West detecting a lot of lightning off the North Bay coast this morning. A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the coastal waters to highlight thunderstorm hazards for mariners. #cawx pic.twitter.com/GKYNZRPTAy — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 6, 2023

Some of the storms’ cells did not form due to a lack of proper conditions over land, according to weather service meteorologist Dial Hoang. Instead, those conditions materialized offshore and in the central valley, closer to the center of the low pressure system, he said.

The storm system slowly moved east into the San Joaquin Valley on Tuesday afternoon, and it is expected to continue its eastward slide toward Nevada, gradually dissipating over the next couple of days.

There is still a chance for rain in Sonoma County as the system fades.

From about 4 a.m. Wednesday through the afternoon, there will be a 20% to 30% chance for marginal rainfall over the northern and western portions of Sonoma County — around Cloverdale and the coastal mountains, he said.

The wettest portions of the area could receive up to 5/100 of an inch.

Conditions are then expected to dry out, though there is a potential for rain over the weekend and into early next week.

“We are monitoring a low confidence possibility for rainfall,” Hoang said. “However it’s so far out and the expected values are pretty low. We don’t really have a good grip on when or where or how much rain is going to fall.”

Staff writer Jeremy Hay contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.