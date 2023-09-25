Storm to bring light rain, high surf to Sonoma County. Here’s what to expect
A light yet consistent rain is expected beginning late Monday afternoon in the North Bay and could last for about 12 hours.
A cold front moving south along the coast will bring less than an inch of rain to Sonoma and Napa counties, National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer said Monday afternoon.
The storm will leave behind a northwest swell that could push breaking waves up to 20 feet on the coast.
Here’s the latest:
What's in store: About 1/10 to 1/4 inches of rain in the Sonoma and Napa valleys, and 1/2 to 3/4 inches in higher elevations. By Tuesday morning, breaking waves of about 12 to 16 feet are expected along most beaches, with waves up to 20 feet on northwest-facing beaches.
When: Rain will start about 4:30 p.m. Monday and diminish about 7 a.m. Tuesday. A high surf advisory will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Across much of Sonoma and Napa counties, beginning in the north — areas like Cloverdale and Healdsburg — then moving south.
