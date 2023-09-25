A light yet consistent rain is expected beginning late Monday afternoon in the North Bay and could last for about 12 hours.

A cold front moving south along the coast will bring less than an inch of rain to Sonoma and Napa counties, National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer said Monday afternoon.

The storm will leave behind a northwest swell that could push breaking waves up to 20 feet on the coast.

5AM radar reflectivity loop shows rain is moving across the Pacific NW/NW California this morning! Rain will move south through the day today, making it to the North Bay by this afternoon-evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/kTanFG2c1P — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 25, 2023

Here’s the latest:

What's in store: About 1/10 to 1/4 inches of rain in the Sonoma and Napa valleys, and 1/2 to 3/4 inches in higher elevations. By Tuesday morning, breaking waves of about 12 to 16 feet are expected along most beaches, with waves up to 20 feet on northwest-facing beaches.

When: Rain will start about 4:30 p.m. Monday and diminish about 7 a.m. Tuesday. A high surf advisory will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Across much of Sonoma and Napa counties, beginning in the north — areas like Cloverdale and Healdsburg — then moving south.

The Beach Hazards Statement has been replaced by a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect from 5 AM to 11 PM Tuesday due to incoming large NW swell. Maintain a a safe distance from the water if planning to visit the coast. Never turn your back to the ocean. #CAwx https://t.co/5Qx7SBFoFe pic.twitter.com/5Qz95DaWos — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 25, 2023

