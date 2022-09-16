Storm to bring winds up to 35 mph to Sonoma County, experts say

This weekend’s rainstorm will bring winds up to 35 mph to Sonoma County, weather experts said. More rain than initially expected is also on the way.

In Sonoma County, meteorologists are now predicting up to two and a half inches of rainfall in high-elevation areas. Earlier in the week only as much as an inch and a half of rain was predicted for the wettest spots in Sonoma County.

Lower-elevation spots like Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Sonoma may receive around an inch and a half. Earlier, about an inch of rain was predicted for those areas.

Gusts from 30 to 35 mph could be seen in Sonoma County, mainly over open water and mountain ridges, according to Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Sonoma County valleys, including Santa Rosa and Petaluma, could see gusts around 25 to 30 mph, Behringer said.

The bulk of the winds will arrive Saturday afternoon and will die down Sunday morning as showers ramp up, he said. Showers could continue through Tuesday.

Because they are westerly winds, not easterly or Diablo winds, there are no elevated fire concerns.

“It may be a little breezy with the storm and the rain, but not to the level of an atmospheric river,“ Behringer said.

The weather service advises people to use caution while driving since this will be the first widespread rain event this season and there may be built up grime on roads causing them to be more slick.

