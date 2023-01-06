Three storms down, at least two to go.

The fierce, wind-whipped atmospheric river that wrought considerable destruction around the North Bay on Wednesday was followed by a relatively mild Thursday, a lull described by Sonoma County director of emergency management Chris Godley as “another calm before another storm.”

Even as employees of Sonoma County and PG&E work feverishly to clear debris and restore power to the roughly 11,110 customers in Sonoma County who remained without electricity Thursday evening, the area braced for two more storms barreling toward the region over the weekend.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5lNNUTxmEHc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

To the vast relief of citizens and business owners along the lower Russian River, forecasters revised their projections Thursday, saying the river is more likely to rise just four feet or so above flood stage by early Tuesday, rather than eight as earlier predicted.

That good news, said Godley, “allowed us to refocus our efforts on addressing all those other immediate tasks — like the roadways. Getting those (fallen) trees out. Really mopping up and making sure we’re communicating with everybody in these communities that have been impacted.”

Over a 36-hour window beginning Wednesday, Santa Rosa received 3 inches of rain, Rohnert Park recorded 4.9 inches and Petaluma reported 2.4 inches. Venado, in the coastal hills west of Healdsburg, and typically one of the wettest spots on the West Coast, received 5.4 inches.

Each incoming system has the potential to drop more than 3 inches of rain on the valley floor, and more at higher elevations, reaching as much as 15 additional inches through next week.

A Sonoma County evacuation warning remains in effect for residents in low-lying areas from Healdsburg and along the lower Russian River to Jenner.

Residents could take slight comfort in the knowledge that the next storms are expected to pack less wind than the sustained and gale-force gusts — clocking as high as 88 mph in the Sonoma Coast mountains — that toppled hundreds and possibly thousands of trees across the North Bay, heavily compounding the damage to homes and power lines.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uC44367oaHY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

In one incident, a 2-year-old boy died after a tree crashed onto his family’s mobile home on Joy Road, southwest of Occidental. The child was identified as Aeon Tocchini.

Asked if he could recall storms of such continued magnitude, longtime Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman replied with a qualified yes.

“Back in the 1980s and ‘90s, we used to have big storms” said Baxman, who returned a phone call Thursday afternoon immediately after stepping off a ladder. “I was cutting a tree off a house,” he explained.

Back in 1982, he recalled, “we had all kinds of mudslides. But we’ve had so many years of drought, people aren’t used to this.”

Differentiating Wednesday’s atmospheric river from other storms, Baxman said, were its ferocious winds.

“I mean, we’ve had wind strong enough to bring stuff down, but never the amount of damage” caused by this storm, which “set a precedent.”

The trees have been dry for so long, due to the drought, said Baxman, “that they fill with water, and they just toppled over,” said Baxman. “A lot of the trees we’re cutting today are actually rotten.”

The two storms now drawing a bead on the Bay Area will be just as wet as Wednesday’s, “but not in the same ballpark in terms of wind,” said Warren Blier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

The wind, clocked at 44 mph at the Sonoma County airport and as high as 101 mph at Pablo Point in Marin County, punctuated a storm that arrived in Sonoma County before sunrise Wednesday and lasted well into the night, with intermittent rainfall into Thursday.

Redcom, the county’s fire and emergency medical dispatch center, fielded scores of weather-related calls from across the county, many for fallen trees. Thirty calls alone came from the Sea Ranch area along the northernmost stretch of the Sonoma Coast.

The number of downed trees on the coast grew so intense it took a convoy of first responders four hours to chainsaw their way home along eight miles of Highway 1 Wednesday evening.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/O-2MFGx4NOU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The convoy, which included two fire engines, a California State Parks work truck and a CalTrans truck equipped with a plow, was working at the north end of the Timber Cove Fire Protection District, an area that stretches to the far end of Salt Point State Park, at around 3:30 p.m., according to assistant fire chief Steve Dickson.