Storm-toppled trees leave wide damage in Sonoma County, with more rain on way

The next storms this weekend and next week are expected to pack less wind than the sustained and gale-force gusts that reached as high as 88 mph in the Sonoma Coast mountains.|
AUSTIN MURPHY, COLIN ATAGI AND ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 5, 2023, 6:19PM
Three storms down, at least two to go.

The fierce, wind-whipped atmospheric river that wrought considerable destruction around the North Bay on Wednesday was followed by a relatively mild Thursday, a lull described by Sonoma County director of emergency management Chris Godley as “another calm before another storm.”

Even as employees of Sonoma County and PG&E work feverishly to clear debris and restore power to the roughly 11,110 customers in Sonoma County who remained without electricity Thursday evening, the area braced for two more storms barreling toward the region over the weekend.

To the vast relief of citizens and business owners along the lower Russian River, forecasters revised their projections Thursday, saying the river is more likely to rise just four feet or so above flood stage by early Tuesday, rather than eight as earlier predicted.

That good news, said Godley, “allowed us to refocus our efforts on addressing all those other immediate tasks — like the roadways. Getting those (fallen) trees out. Really mopping up and making sure we’re communicating with everybody in these communities that have been impacted.”

Over a 36-hour window beginning Wednesday, Santa Rosa received 3 inches of rain, Rohnert Park recorded 4.9 inches and Petaluma reported 2.4 inches. Venado, in the coastal hills west of Healdsburg, and typically one of the wettest spots on the West Coast, received 5.4 inches.

Each incoming system has the potential to drop more than 3 inches of rain on the valley floor, and more at higher elevations, reaching as much as 15 additional inches through next week.

A Sonoma County evacuation warning remains in effect for residents in low-lying areas from Healdsburg and along the lower Russian River to Jenner.

Residents could take slight comfort in the knowledge that the next storms are expected to pack less wind than the sustained and gale-force gusts — clocking as high as 88 mph in the Sonoma Coast mountains — that toppled hundreds and possibly thousands of trees across the North Bay, heavily compounding the damage to homes and power lines.

In one incident, a 2-year-old boy died after a tree crashed onto his family’s mobile home on Joy Road, southwest of Occidental. The child was identified as Aeon Tocchini.

Asked if he could recall storms of such continued magnitude, longtime Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman replied with a qualified yes.

“Back in the 1980s and ‘90s, we used to have big storms” said Baxman, who returned a phone call Thursday afternoon immediately after stepping off a ladder. “I was cutting a tree off a house,” he explained.

Back in 1982, he recalled, “we had all kinds of mudslides. But we’ve had so many years of drought, people aren’t used to this.”

Differentiating Wednesday’s atmospheric river from other storms, Baxman said, were its ferocious winds.

“I mean, we’ve had wind strong enough to bring stuff down, but never the amount of damage” caused by this storm, which “set a precedent.”

The trees have been dry for so long, due to the drought, said Baxman, “that they fill with water, and they just toppled over,” said Baxman. “A lot of the trees we’re cutting today are actually rotten.”

The two storms now drawing a bead on the Bay Area will be just as wet as Wednesday’s, “but not in the same ballpark in terms of wind,” said Warren Blier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

The wind, clocked at 44 mph at the Sonoma County airport and as high as 101 mph at Pablo Point in Marin County, punctuated a storm that arrived in Sonoma County before sunrise Wednesday and lasted well into the night, with intermittent rainfall into Thursday.

Redcom, the county’s fire and emergency medical dispatch center, fielded scores of weather-related calls from across the county, many for fallen trees. Thirty calls alone came from the Sea Ranch area along the northernmost stretch of the Sonoma Coast.

The number of downed trees on the coast grew so intense it took a convoy of first responders four hours to chainsaw their way home along eight miles of Highway 1 Wednesday evening.

The convoy, which included two fire engines, a California State Parks work truck and a CalTrans truck equipped with a plow, was working at the north end of the Timber Cove Fire Protection District, an area that stretches to the far end of Salt Point State Park, at around 3:30 p.m., according to assistant fire chief Steve Dickson.

Reaching the northern end of their district took two hours as the crews sawed through a wave of fallen trees.

“Whole trees, root balls and everything, were down,” Dickson said, speaking to a Press Democrat reporter along the roadside north of Jenner while taking a break and watching 20-30 foot swells heave ashore.

“We were clearing trees and around us trees were falling as well,” Dickson said. “You’d clear trees, go north, come back and right where you had cleared there’d be new ones down.”

The return home took twice as long, as the crews resorted to keeping one lane of Highway 1 open and sawed their way back to Timber Cove, arriving around 8 p.m. for a quick dinner before returning to work.

The tree fall interfered with several medical calls, Dixon said — one ambulance had to take a long inland route to deliver a patient to Sutter Health, and in one case neither crews from Timber Cove or Fort Ross Fire Department were able to reach a man who was trapped in his pickup truck by a falling tree.

The man was freed by civilians and spent the night at a resort before first responders reached him in the morning, Dixon said.

People shouldn’t really have been out at all yesterday, added Heidi Horvitz, a captain for the Timber Cove fire department. “We were all talking about it — this is the worst we’ve ever seen.”

Roads in the area were covered with “six inches or more of debris — everywhere,” she said. By the time she headed to work at 9 a.m. Thursday, county public works crews “were already out scraping them,” said Horvitz. She had high praise for both the county and PG&E workers.

“Everybody worked so well together, it was amazing.”

The county’s Emergency Management Department has been working, Godley said, “to develop more of a long-term response capability, given the number of atmospheric rivers coming at us.” Because they’ve been expecting such a series of storms, “we’re kind of already geared up for that.”

His office has also focused on its ability to help people “during these more intense rain storms,” said Godley. “Not just the traditional slow floods, but these, very brief and in this case very windy atmospheric rivers.

“So we start up earlier. Even before the rain falls, we’re mobilizing crews, we’re ensuring that they’re in position, that our emergency center is activated, so all the tools are immediately available, so once the storm starts to have an impact. You saw that yesterday, the crews were out there during the event.

“They’re not waiting for it to be over. The idea is to bring the fight” to the storm.”

The latest Russian River forecast shows the river rising steadily Saturday and Sunday, reaching flood stage of 32 feet around 8 p.m. Sunday and cresting short of 36 feet at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The already swollen river proved a spectacle too good to pass up Thursday, drawing many residents down to its widening waterline.

“I wanted to see how much it's come up since the last time I was here and it definitely has risen noticeably,” said Madeline Thayer, 37, standing just feet from the flow surging by at Johnson's Beach.

Tens of thousands of residents across Sonoma County, meanwhile, were without power to begin Thursday. That group included 3,772 customers in Sebastopol, 3,423 in Guerneville, 1,574 in Bodega Bay and 873 in Occidental.

By Thursday afternoon, power remained out for 11,110 Sonoma County customers.

There was no estimation on when power would be fully restored. PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland advised residual flooding, fallen trees and slides might slow efforts to get power up and running following the storms, which are some of the most powerful to hit the region in years.

“The North Coast was particularly hard hit by the storm,” McFarland said. “We have seen a lot of damage, particularly near Fort Ross. Last night the weather conditions were so hazardous that we had to stand down some of our crews for safety. Today, in that area, we have brought in 20 additional crews to help with restoration.”

Three residents sought shelter from the storm at the emergency evacuation center at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Thursday.

Norman Anderson, 71, sat on a cot at the evacuation center Thursday afternoon, checking forecasts and hoping that when he gets back to his Guerneville home at Sycamore Court Cottages, it won’t be filled with water. It’s an area that’s one of the first places to flood when storms hit, he said.

Anderson voluntarily evacuated around 3 p.m. Wednesday after his power went off. Familiar with flooding and damage from previous storms, he knew he wanted to leave before a tree could fall and block him from leaving Guerneville.

“I’m just hoping the Russian River stays around 36 feet,” he said. “I’d hate to have to go home and deal with all that water.”

In other impacts, Sonoma County Office of Education closed more than a dozen schools Thursday.

Vineyards were under water and roads across the North Bay were closed for flooding.

Rohnert Park Expressway was closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road in Rohnert Park.

Power lines were down across and alongside roadways along Tower Road in Camp Meeker.

Rain is expected to develop in northwest Sonoma County Friday morning before reaching southern areas by nightfall.

Wet conditions are expected to continue through Sunday afternoon before the third storm system moves in through Tuesday morning.

“People still need to be on their toes,” said Grant Davis, general manager of Sonoma Water, the region’s dominant drinking water supplier. “We’re not out of the woods yet.”

Even as he expressed concern over the possibility of flooding, Davis pointed to the upside of all this precipitation, boosting reservoir levels that had been at historic lows for this time of year.

Those reservoirs, Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino, have seen “dramatic increases” in supply from the storms.

“And that is a relief,” said Davis. “It’s three years of drought we’re coming out of.”

Press Democrat reporters Mary Callahan, Marisa Endicott, Martin Espinoza, Alana Minkler and Madison Smalstig contributed to this story.

