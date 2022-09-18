Storm front arrives in Sonoma County with winds; rain expected late Saturday-Monday
Winds arrived in Sonoma County Saturday afternoon, with forecast gusts up to nearly 30 mph ushering in a storm front that could deliver 2 or more inches of rain across the region ‒ an especially heavy dousing for this time in September that could flirt with records.
The winds were expected to kick up late Saturday, followed by rain arriving overnight into Sunday and stretching through Monday, forecasters said.
A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service along the coast from Big Sur to Sonoma County, starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Brook Bingaman.
The gusty winds and heavy rains are the result of a storm system spinning off the coast of Alaska and moving south and east across the Pacific, she said.
Sonoma County is expected to receive the most rainfall in the Bay Area, with most areas getting up to 2 inches, mountain areas upward of 2-3 inches, and the wettest places set to receive 3-5 inches amid showers lingering into Tuesday.
“The bulk of (the storm) will happen early Sunday and into Monday,” Bingaman said. “The overall thing that’s important is we are going to be in very rainy and windy conditions. It might make it hard for some people to drive and could cause power outages.
“We want people to be cautious, don’t drive if you don’t have to and make sure you have supplies in case there is a power outage,” she said.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: