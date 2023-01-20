Storms reveal more skeletal remains at San Francisco beaches

The skeletal remains of an enormous gray whale suddenly appeared at Ocean Beach in San Francisco last week, captivating local photographers who ventured out to the shoreline.

But these gnarled bones didn't come from the open sea, experts explained. They emerged from the ground below.

Since December 2022, a series of atmospheric rivers have pummeled the Bay Area, creating 20-foot-tall waves, destructive mudslides and widespread floods throughout the region. And the ocean currents were so powerful, they eroded one deceased whale's former gravesite.

"When storms happen like this, the sand shifts so much that whatever is buried underneath — logs and gray whales — can come unearthed from under the sand," Moe Flannery, a senior collections manager of ornithology and mammalogy at the California Academy of Sciences told SFGATE.

Most of the bones spotted at San Francisco beaches probably came from stranded whales. If they decompose on land, chances are their remains will eventually resurface during powerful storm events. Whale falls, on the other hand, will likely stay at the bottom of the ocean forever. "It's not necessarily that they're washing in; it's that the sand is washing out," Flannery explained.

She's also familiar with what is probably the bones' original owner.

The remains spotted at Ocean Beach in mid-January likely belong to the 45-foot-long deceased whale that washed ashore in June 2021, she said. Though many of these dead whales naturally decompose and feed coyotes, turkey vultures and invertebrates, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area decided to bury this particular whale since Ocean Beach is a popular locale.

Sometimes, however, burial isn't an option. Many dead whales have washed ashore at places like Fort Funston and Muir Beach, Flannery said, but bringing heavy machinery down to these rugged coastlines is impossible.

The whale at Ocean Beach is just one of many that have mysteriously died amid an ongoing unusual mortality event. Since 2019, more than 300 gray whales have stranded themselves along U.S. coastlines, National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration data shows. To date, it's unclear what's causing them to die. "Some of them have shown signs of malnutrition, and then others have been hit by ships," Flannery said.

Regardless, she's fairly confident that Ocean Beach isn't sitting on top of a mass grave.

"I don't think we're gonna see any skeletons washing out that we don't already know."

