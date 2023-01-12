For the second time in the past few weeks, the North Bay will not see rain for almost a whole day Thursday before another storm sweeps in, according to the National Weather Service.

The break is expected to end about 10 p.m., when there is a chance for some light to moderate rain, said Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

The rain will continue Friday and Saturday, bringing up to 3.5 inches to the North Bay valleys, including Santa Rosa, and about 4.5 to 6.5 inches to coastal and inland mountains, Lorber said.

Rain continues into this evening with new flooding possible in the North Bay. Another impactful system Friday into the weekend with renewed flooding concerns area-wide. Keep up with forecast updates and stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/UFcK7boDle — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 11, 2023

Friday will see lighter to moderate rainfall, possible wind gusts of up to 30 mph in the lower elevations and a potential for thunderstorms, Lorber said.

Another storm front will hit Saturday morning, bringing heavier rainfall until the afternoon and gustier winds, reaching up to 40 mph in places such as Santa Rosa and Petaluma.

After that, more rain.

“It’s gonna be a wet pattern at least through the middle of next week,” Lorber said.

This ongoing rain will likely continue to contribute to urban flooding, mudslides, and debris flows because of the soils’ high saturation levels, Lorber said.

