A hiker stranded below a cliff on a California beach was rescued, officials said.

The 24-year-old man contacted the U.S. Coast Guard after realizing he couldn’t make it up the cliff at Mussel Rock Park Beach shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.

The San Mateo County Fire Department arrived and found the man but could not help him because of how steep it was, rescuers said.

After the Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived at about 6 a.m., it lowered a rescue swimmer to the hiker on the beach, officials said.

A U.S. Coast Guard video shows the rescue swimmer being lowered to the man, who was being inundated by incoming waves. The pair is then pulled up from the beach.

Rescuers took the man to awaiting first responders, according to the release.

“This rescue was successful due to the hiker’s ability to contact first responders,” Lt. Cmdr. Dave Herndon said in the release, adding that those planning on visiting the coast should be prepared, including wearing “appropriate clothing and footwear” and letting others know where you are.