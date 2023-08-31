One strategy gaining traction to intervene before homeless people reach a point where they are dangerously unwell is known as street medicine.

They are programs that bring medical care and treatment to those who are unsheltered.

“It's about changing the philosophy of care -- not just being location based, but also being field based and going to where the need is and where people are and getting them their access at the places they're living at,” said Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities, the largest homeless services provider in the North Bay region.

Santa Rosa Community Health is piloting such a program, said Ben Leroi, senior director of Special Population Programs at the nonprofit health care provider.

He said it is far from a full-fledged solution.

“There are things like that we can do, and I think they’re helpful,” said Leroi. “I don’t know that they’re going to prevent all these deaths that are preventable. It may prevent some, but to me it’s a half-measure and housing is the full measure.”

Holmes agrees with the need for housing, but she emphasizes that supportive services need to be in place to keep people from returning to the streets.

“It's also making sure that they have access to physical health services, access to mental health services, particularly behavioral health, both substance abuse and mental health services are woefully under-resourced in our community,” she said.

“So, those things have to increase if we want to look at addressing the crisis holistically, because if not, putting a very vulnerable person into a home without the right level of support, they're going to fall right back into homelessness,” Holmes said. “And that doesn't do them any good and it doesn't do the community any good.”

Rebecca Sammet, homeless off and on for 20 years until 2019, said one way to limit preventable deaths of homeless people would be ”a real campground with barbecue pits and people there that can accept them“ so that people would feel secure seeking it out.

Sammet chairs the Lived Experience Advisory and Planning Board, a committee of people who have experienced homelessness that advises county policymakers.

In her vision, such a campsite would be a safe place staffed with medical teams and peer support counselors “where people can sit around a campfire with people who are good influences, who are positive role models, who may have some training with addiction.”

Peer counselors who have experienced the same challenges are vital, said Maura Contreras, who spent four years homeless and using methamphetamine. She is now clean and sober and living at Caritas Center while she and her fiance and daughter get back on their feet.

“We all have been through that pain. So like the healing, the connection is way more stronger and natural. The trust is more natural, you know,” Contreras said.

“I feel like if these organizations trying to end homelessness and aid these people, we have to give people in recovery the chance to get in there and help out the community. Like that's what we want to do,” she said.