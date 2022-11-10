Street racing linked to early Wednesday crash in Santa Rosa, police say

Street racing involving speeds of 100 mph led to a crash early Wednesday that seriously injured a driver and destroyed a car in Santa Rosa, police said.

The crash was reported at about 12:45 a.m. near Highway 12 and Calistoga Road, where the driver of a black Infiniti sedan crashed into a tree, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Authorities found the car in the parking lot of a nearby Safeway and firefighters removed the driver, who suffered major injuries to his upper body and head.

He was in stable condition Wednesday and expected to survive, police said.

Witnesses reported the driver was racing another motorist on westbound Highway 12 before losing control and striking the center median. He went across the lanes before going off the road and through several trees and landscaping.

Police were trying to identify the other driver and ask anyone with information to dial 707-543-3636.

Press Democrat reporter Madison Smalstig contributed to this story

