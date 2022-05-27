Strict speed limits imposed on boats at Lake Sonoma again this summer

A year after first imposing strict boating speed limits on Lake Sonoma, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is once again capping speeds for boats using the lake for outdoor and water recreation this summer.

Lake Sonoma continues to experience historically low water levels due to ongoing drought conditions in the region. According to the Army Corps, which owns and operates the lake, these low water levels are creating an increase in underwater hazards such as trees and vegetation that are now sitting on, or just below, the water’s surface.

Due to these hazards, the Army Corps is notifying visitors that boats will not be allowed to travel more than 5 mph or produce a wake in the Warm Springs arm of the lake, beginning at the Rockpile Road Bridge.

The man-made lake’s Dry Creek arm will also be subject to these expanded “no wake zones” beginning upstream of Falcons Nest Campground. Normal boating operations will be allowed between Falcons Nest Campground and Rockpile Road Bridge.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Sonoma map out the motorized boating wake restriction zones for 2022. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

“The lake is still really big, there's plenty of room on the water,“ said Lake Sonoma harbormaster Larry Ceniceros. ”They put those (no wake zones) up just so people wouldn't start running around and possibly get themselves in problems with the tree vegetation.“

Ceniceros said the no wake zones worked out great last year for visitors. “There’s still a lot of waterways,” he said.

The Army Corps also expects increased wait times at the lake’s public boat launch, which is the only open launch area on the lake. Yorty Creek and the Lake Sonoma Resort Area launch ramps are closed.

“Being that the (public) launch ramp is the only one open, I suggest people come early,” said Ceniceros. He also noted that boats will be subject to inspection for mussels that the Army Corps is trying to keep out of the lake and its waterways.

Boaters are urged to use caution while boating at Lake Sonoma with conditions changing daily as the water level recedes throughout the dry season.

For more information, call the Lake Sonoma Visitor Center at 707-431-4533.