Strikes across Iran lead to shuttered shops and ghost towns

Businesses, shops and traditional bazaars in more than 50 cities across Iran were shuttered for a second day on Tuesday in what appeared to be one of the largest general strikes in decades, demonstrating the staying power of protests calling for the end to clerical rule in the country.

On Monday and Tuesday, footage shared online captured scenes of ordinary life brought to a standstill. Usually bustling centers of commerce and malls in small towns and big cities resembled ghost towns. Businesses across the spectrum, from medical practices to butcher shops to supermarkets, closed their doors and told their staff not to come to work, according to residents in Tehran, Isfahan and other cities, and videos posted on social media.

In the narrow alleyways and arches that shape the storied bazaars of Tehran, the capital, as well as Shiraz and Tabriz, row after row of stores, restaurants and other businesses had locked their doors, videos showed.

“This unity between all the trade unions is remarkable,” said Salar, a 40-year-old restaurant owner in Isfahan who asked that his last name not be published for fear of retribution. “This gave those of us who don’t go to protests the opportunity to show our solidarity with the people.”

Activists called for three days of strikes as the next phase of an uprising that began in September, after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of the morality police, who had arrested her on a street in Tehran for supposedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress laws.

The strikes also come days after Attorney General Mohammad Javad Montazeri said that the feared morality police had been “abolished,” according to state media. The government has neither confirmed nor denied it.

As protests rolled across the country after Amini’s death, demonstrators demanded a wholesale overhaul of the Islamic Republic. They raised grievances against political and social repression, such as the mandatory hijab law and censorship, as well as corruption and economic mismanagement, which they said could only be resolved through regime change.

In response to the strike action this week, authorities threatened to revoke licenses and arrest business owners. The head of the judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, said security forces and the judicial authorities would identify and punish “rioters,” whom he accused of threatening shopkeepers and businesses to close, according to state media.