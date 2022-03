Striking teachers dance to Spice Girls on Rohnert Park picket line

Evergreen Elementary School teachers in Rohnert Park danced on the picket line Thursday as they joined hundreds of their colleagues across the Cotati-Rohnert Park district in a strike for better pay.

Read live updates here.

Teacher waves signs and danced to the 1996 hit “Wannabe” and people honked as they drove by.

Watch the video here.