Strong convictions drive some Sonoma County residents to vote for the first time

Ee-Lian Chan filled in the bubbles on his Sonoma County ballot to applause and dancing from his children and grandchildren.

That moment around the dining table was unprecedented: despite becoming a United States citizen 41 years ago, the 93-year-old had never before cast a vote in a U.S. election. To hear him tell it, Donald Trump’s presidency motivated him to exercise his right to vote for the first time, even in an election further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and despite the obstacles that have previously deterred him from going to the polls.

“I feel this is a beautiful country, with so many beautiful, honest people,” Chan said, speaking in Fuzhounese at his Santa Rosa home. Jenny Chan, his daughter, translated both his comments and questions from a reporter in an interview.

“I’ve always felt very at peace in this country,“ he said. “Now, I no longer feel that way.”

First-time voters in the Nov. 3 election have different reasons why this fall is their first time approaching the ballot box. To be sure, they aren’t all voting alike. Those who shared their experience with The Press Democrat, however, consistently expressed a sense of urgency about the election that compelled them to vote.

“I’m beyond glad this is the first year I can vote,” said Emily Koreen, a 2020 graduate of Casa Grande High School who is now enrolled in Lytle’s Beauty College. The 18-year-old said she had always planned on voting when she came of age, thanks in large part to the example set by her civically minded mother.

One thing surprised Koreen about the experience: the sheer amount of research it took to feel like the votes she was casting both in local races and on state measures were informed ones. While in high school, a teacher might have discussed elections in the classroom. But Koreen had no one but herself to do the legwork this time.

“When you start to look at the ballot, you start to think, ’What do these things mean?’ ” she said. But the process seemed to give her an even deeper appreciation for the importance of participating.

“These aren’t just things our parents have to deal with,” she said. “We’re adults now, and we have to deal with them.”

Koreen said she had seen and heard about a number of her peers voting whom she would not have expected to do so.

“It’s nice to see people show up and not just sit back and have no opinion, or have an opinion and not do anything about it,” she said.

Early returns from ballots mailed to Sonoma County voters showed turnout “off the charts” compared to previous elections, said Deva Marie Proto, registrar of voters. Just over half of the county’s 300,586 registered voters had returned their ballots by Tuesday, a record.

That trend of high voter engagement tracks with the trend across California five days before Election Day. Secretary of State Alex Padilla said that Californians are voting early in “historic numbers.”

More than one respondent to The Press Democrat’s call for voters to share their stories said Trump’s presidency played a role in their decision to vote this November, or how they voted.

Jan Verspecht, who became a citizen in February, described a recurring realization that he experiences, that the political “center” in the United States is much further to the right compared to his native Belgium. Casting his vote this fall evoked complicated feelings.

“It’s not like, I (voted), I’m so happy,” Verspecht said. “It’s the start of a very long journey this country has ahead of it, repairing the damage.”

While Republicans count for just 18% of the registered voters in Sonoma County, support for the president is strong within their ranks and they are motivated to vote, said Edelweiss Geary, chairwoman of the county’s Republican Party.

“The major cause is this man is not part of the swamp in Washington,” she said. “He is actually looking out for people. He has done what he said he’s going to do.”

Volunteers made calls to registered Republicans to ensure they were voting, Geary said, and she’s fielded more than a few questions about turning in ballots during a vote-by-mail election.

“I think there’s more people excited and involved,” she said.

Chan, known as “Grandpa” to many friends and family, expressed fear and sadness in reaction to changes he has witnessed during Trump’s presidency. He dislikes the president’s volatile tweets and embrace of racist language, including describing some nations in Africa and Central America as “shithole countries” and repeatedly calling COVID-19 the “Chinese Virus.”

Chan said the process to register to vote, particularly as an immigrant without complete English proficiency, always seemed a daunting task.

Finding out from his granddaughter that he could register online, rather than going to register in person, helped. His family helped him request a ballot in Chinese, but they still received one in English, they said.

Through the positives and negatives of each presidential election, Chan said, he had seen the voting public generally choose what was in line with the values and principles that drew him to leave China. But in recent years, he said, he’s seen too dramatic of a shift to ignore.

"I feel like this administration is dangerous,“ he said. ”I’ve been through so many presidents, and I have never, ever encountered someone like that. It really pushes me to want to do a little extra.“

That Chan was able to fill out his ballot from the security of home was an added benefit. But had in-person voting been his only option, he still would have made a trip to the polls.

“For this election, yeah,” he said. “Even with COVID-19, I would have.”

