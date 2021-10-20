Strong wind advisory issued for North Bay

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the North Bay, which takes effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The agency is predicting south winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts from 30 mph to more than 50 mph in the windiest areas.

All of the North Bay coast and inland valleys are included in the advisory. The strongest winds are expected around midnight, according to the advisory.

The weather service alert warned that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations or patio furniture, and tree limbs could blow down onto wires, causing power outages.

Residents were urged to secure outside items and prepare for potential power outages. The service also advised using extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

