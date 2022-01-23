Strong winds knock out power to potentially hundreds of homes in Sonoma County
Powerful winds overnight Friday knocked out power to potentially hundreds of homes and businesses across Sonoma County, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s outage map.
The largest number of PG&E customers who lost electricity were neighborhoods in the Sonoma Valley near Boyes Hot Springs and outside Sonoma.
Others lost power near the site of a quarter-acre blaze that firefighters quickly contained Saturday morning along Chalk Hill Road near Highway 128 east of Windsor.
There also were scattered outages across Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Windsor.
As of 4 p.m., power was still out at those locations, according to the map.
PG&E would not immediately respond to questions about the outages or progress returning power to customers.
The strong winds, which continued into Saturday afternoon, hit a high of 95 mph at one of the highest peaks in Mayacamas Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Gusts reached 50 to 60 mph in elevations above 1,500 feet in the eastern part of the county and 30 to 40 mph in the coastal mountain ranges.
In the valleys, winds were mostly around 25 to 30 mph, though a high speed of 49 mph was recorded at the Petaluma Municipal Airport.
You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian
Ethan Varian
Housing and homelessness, The Press Democrat
I've lived in California for most of my life, and it's hard for me to remember when the state hasn't been in a housing crisis. Here in Sonoma County, sharply rising housing costs and increasing homelessness are reshaping what was long considered the Bay Area’s “affordable” region. As The Press Democrat’s housing and homelessness reporter, I aim to cover how officials, advocates, developers and residents are reacting to and experiencing the ongoing crisis.
