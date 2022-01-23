Strong winds knock out power to potentially hundreds of homes in Sonoma County

Powerful winds overnight Friday knocked out power to potentially hundreds of homes and businesses across Sonoma County, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s outage map.

The largest number of PG&E customers who lost electricity were neighborhoods in the Sonoma Valley near Boyes Hot Springs and outside Sonoma.

Others lost power near the site of a quarter-acre blaze that firefighters quickly contained Saturday morning along Chalk Hill Road near Highway 128 east of Windsor.

There also were scattered outages across Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Windsor.

As of 4 p.m., power was still out at those locations, according to the map.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/outages/?lat=38.46718167318111&lon=-122.71586894989015&z=10">Click here to view this embed</a>.

PG&E would not immediately respond to questions about the outages or progress returning power to customers.

The strong winds, which continued into Saturday afternoon, hit a high of 95 mph at one of the highest peaks in Mayacamas Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts reached 50 to 60 mph in elevations above 1,500 feet in the eastern part of the county and 30 to 40 mph in the coastal mountain ranges.

In the valleys, winds were mostly around 25 to 30 mph, though a high speed of 49 mph was recorded at the Petaluma Municipal Airport.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian