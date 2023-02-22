Strong winds Tuesday kept emergency crews busy Tuesday.

Felled trees hit at least four houses from Bennett Valley to Forestville, where a 75-foot fir tree crashed into and punctured an unoccupied home on Woodside Drive, Karen Hancock, a public information officer for the Sonoma County Fire District, said.

In Camp Meeker at about 7 p.m. a redwood fell onto and destroyed a two-story A-frame house, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman. A man escaped with his dog.

“They were lucky to get out without being hurt,” Baxman said.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a large tree toppled onto a sedan and a truck on Pinercrest Drive and Marlow Road in northwest Santa Rosa, blocking the roadway, said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal. No one was hurt.

Santa Rosa Fire has responded to several wild related incidents. The incidents include downed and arcing power lines, tree into cars, power outages with an elevator rescue and a carport and a portion of roof blown off a home. Wind advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. tomorrow pic.twitter.com/bF5rBTK6OC — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) February 21, 2023

Despite the crush of calls for help, no injuries were reported.

On the western edge of Santa Rosa, on Stratford Way not far from the end of West College Avenue, the wind tore up a carport and a roof off a house, Lowenthal said.

It’s VERY windy. Our crews are responding to multiple hazardous conditions, trees into homes, trees across roadways, & power lines down. A wind advisory has been issued by @NWSBayArea until 1 pm Wednesday. If you don’t have to be out and about, today is a good day to stay in. pic.twitter.com/PHWmSV70aE — Sonoma County Fire District (@SoCoFireDist) February 21, 2023

The up to 55 mph wind gusts, which began Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue until about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.