Strong winds tear roof off Santa Rosa house, down trees across Sonoma County
Strong winds Tuesday kept emergency crews busy Tuesday.
Felled trees hit at least four houses from Bennett Valley to Forestville, where a 75-foot fir tree crashed into and punctured an unoccupied home on Woodside Drive, Karen Hancock, a public information officer for the Sonoma County Fire District, said.
In Camp Meeker at about 7 p.m. a redwood fell onto and destroyed a two-story A-frame house, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman. A man escaped with his dog.
“They were lucky to get out without being hurt,” Baxman said.
Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a large tree toppled onto a sedan and a truck on Pinercrest Drive and Marlow Road in northwest Santa Rosa, blocking the roadway, said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal. No one was hurt.
Despite the crush of calls for help, no injuries were reported.
On the western edge of Santa Rosa, on Stratford Way not far from the end of West College Avenue, the wind tore up a carport and a roof off a house, Lowenthal said.
The up to 55 mph wind gusts, which began Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue until about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
