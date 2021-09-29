Subscribe

Structure fire in Glen Ellen quickly put out

CHASE HUNTER
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
September 29, 2021, 12:18PM
Fire crews put out a small blaze in an outbuilding on Williams Road in Glen Ellen this morning and were able to contain the fire before it spread to any nearby fields, Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue Authority Battalion Chief Brian Cyr said.

Firefighters received a call about the fire at 9:40 a.m. and while it was put out in just 16 minutes, the detached shed was a total loss.

The outbuilding was described as being 15 feet by 20 feet, Cyr said. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

