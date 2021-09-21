900 homes evacuated, at least 1 damaged as firefighters stop blaze near Petaluma

Authorities lifted an evacuation order for about 900 homes in Penngrove on Tuesday afternoon after firefighters stopped a blaze that burned at least one home and several outbuildings, authorities said.

The blaze was reported just after 1 p.m. as a structure fire at 487 Ormsby Lane, north of Petaluma city limits, according to the Petaluma Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, vegetation was also on fire and the blaze was moving west, officials said.

(See Facebook Live video from the scene at bit.ly/2ZaHjSq.)

The blaze grew to about 10 acres before firefighters stopped its forward progress just before 3 p.m., said Fire Marshal Jessica Power. She noted that officials were still calculating the scope of the fire and the size estimate could change.

Power said officials were also assessing the damage, but at least one home and several outbuildings had been scorched.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuations for zone 5K1 in Penngrove around 2 p.m. and lifted the evacuation order just before 3:30 p.m. That included homes north of Corona Road, south of Old Redwood Highway, east of Petaluma city limits and west of Adobe Road.

Zone 5K1 in Penngrove was ordered to evacuate Tuesday afternoon. (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office/Nixle)

“If you are in this area, calmly and quickly evacuate now,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Nixle alert.

California Highway Patrol cars were blocking off Ely and Corona roads as authorities drove through Penngrove neighborhoods blaring hi-lo sirens to alert residents of the evacuation order.

Melissa Morita, who lives on Ely, watched as her brother-in-law doused parts of their lawn, which was letting off smoke from ashes that had blown in.

In the distance, a team of firefighters focused on a grove of flaming eucalyptus and cedar trees.

Morita said she had rushed home after her husband warned her of the fire.

“When I was driving up Ely Road, all I could see was flames shooting up those eucalyptus trees,” Morita said as ash swirled around her.

Minutes later, a Cal Fire helicopter dumped water over where the firefighters were working and returned to make a second dump soon after.

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District stopped train service between Cotati and Petaluma because of the fire. Passengers would be transported on buses between train stations in the two cities, the district said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

