Stuck carnival ride leaves 12 people dangling over Napa fair

Twelve people at the Napa Town & Country Fair needed an assist from a ladder truck to get off a carnival ride that broke down Saturday night, according to Napa Fire.

Fire crews were called to the Napa Valley Expo shortly after 11 p.m., at the end of the fair's third of four days at the fairground on downtown Third Street, according to Napa city firefighter Nick Rizzo. The Rampage ride, a contraption with two Ferris wheel-like elements attached to a long lever, became stuck with a dozen riders aboard, and staff at the fair notified the fire department when they were unable to get the riders back to the ground, Rizzo said.

Napa Fire deployed a ladder truck — with a turntable-mounted ladder that can extend as high as 105 feet — to allow the Rampage passengers, who ranged in age from 8 to 20, to dismount safely, according to Rizzo. The height of the carnival ride was not immediately available, but Rizzo said the truck ladder was raised to 70 feet during the rescue, which was completed within half an hour.

The Rampage stopped without warning, and an on-site manager told firefighters the incident was the ride's first known breakdown while in use at the Napa fair, according to Rizzo.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Rampage is one of several rides set up at the Expo by Helm & Sons Amusements, the longtime carnival contractor for the Town & Country Fair, according to Corey Oakley, the Expo's chief executive. The fair visitors who were on the Rampage when it broke down were the last group of riders Saturday evening, he said.

The ride was to remain closed Sunday, the fair's final day, "out of an abundance of caution," said Oakley.